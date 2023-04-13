Where good news shines

You might say Coors Field is a party with a baseball problem.

Closing time’s been extended.

Starting with the next home game — April 17 against the Pirates — alcohol sales will run until the end of the eighth inning. The longstanding policy was to shut 'er down at the end of the seventh.

Sounds like somebody was losing concessions money thanks to the new pitch clock.

Rockies games no longer are marathons with all the time in the world to buy beer through seven innings. The home opener against the Nationals skipped by in 2 hours, 18 minutes. The recent Cardinals series went 2:14, 2:37 and 2:34.

The seventh-inning deadline on beer sales allegedly was in place to curb drunk driving and other issues, but by now everyone should know rules are rarely in place for the alleged reasons.

And now Rockies fans can soak up Connor Seabold or Justin Lawrence in middle or late relief with a cold one in hand. Cheers.

("Colorado Sunshine" celebrates the good news in sports. Suggestions encouraged through Denver Gazette sports editor Paul Klee at [email protected].)