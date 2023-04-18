Every Tuesday, Denver Gazette Rockies beat writer Danielle Allentuck takes you around Major League Baseball:

Around MLB

-Can anyone stop the Rays? It's still early, but so far the answer is no. Tampa Bay is 14-2, undefeated at home and already four games ahead of the Blue Jays in the AL East.

-The Arizona Diamondbacks, the early NL West leader? Yes, it's been fewer than 20 games. But so far it looks like a team no longer in a rebuild and ready to be in the mix, at least.

-Fernando Tatís Jr., who hasn't played in a major league game since 2021, is expected to make his return Thursday as the Padres face the Diamondbacks.

***

They said it

Rockies slugger Kris Bryant on his lack of home runs at Coors Field, a park known for home runs: "Honestly, I'd rather hit them on the road because you don't get any credit when you hit them at home."

He finally hit his first Coors Field home run on Monday, three days after saying that.

***

Let's catch up:

-Daniel Bard (anxiety) is done with a brief rehab assignment and could be activated as early as Tuesday.

-Germán Márquez (right forearm inflammation) will throw bullpens on Tuesday and Sunday. If everything goes as planned, he could return as soon as his 15 days are up.

-Antonio Senzatela (ACL) is expected to make his first rehab start on Sunday with Double-A Hartford.

***

New face

Ryan Lavarnway has joined the AT&T Broadcast Crew as a pre- and post-game host. Lavarnway, 37, played parts of 10 major league seasons for the Red Sox, Orioles, Braves, Athletics, Reds, Marlins and Guardians and most recently played for Team Israel in the World Baseball Classic.

***

What's on tap

-Two more games against the Pirates at Coors Field. Tuesday's game is at 6:40 pm while Wednesday is a workday special at 1:10 pm.

-A seven-game roadtrip, with stops in Philadelphia (Thursday to Sunday) and Cleveland (April 24-26).

Sign Up For Free: Mile High 5 Your daily report on everything sports in Colorado - covering the Denver Broncos, Denver Nuggets, Colorado Avalanche, and columns from Woody Paige and Paul Klee. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

***

MLB Insider

Connor Joe has been traded before. But this time, when he got the call from Rockies' general manager Bill Schmidt last December telling him he was going back to Pittsburgh, felt different.

Joe had finally solidified himself at the major league level in Colorado, even if his numbers had dropped off in the second half of last year. He was a favorite in Denver, fans chanting "Joe, Joe, Joe" every time he came to bat. Plus, he loved the city and his teammates.

"They were so great to me and my family," Joe said Monday before the Pirates faced the Rockies. "This one was really tough. I was really close to guys in that clubhouse."

But the move, even if the fans don't chant for him in Pittsburgh, has been an overall positive for Joe. It's a full-circle moment — the Pirates drafted him in the first round in 2014, but he never played a major league game for them.

Joe was traded to the Braves in 2017, then later was in the Dodgers, Braves, Reds and Giants organizations before coming to the Rockies on a minor-league deal in 2021.

Joe solidified himself in his first season with Colorado, almost making the team out of spring training and then sticking with them for the entire second half. He was on a tear to start the 2022 season before he began to struggle, only hitting .158 from July on.

At the end of last season, Joe was stumped when asked about the drop-off, and he still doesn't know quite where things went wrong.

"I don't think there's really one thing I can pinpoint," he said. I wouldn't attribute it to any injury. Maybe it was being in Colorado, I don't know. Maybe it was being in the big leagues for a full year."

He did take extra care in the offseason, investing in himself more. He also took a few lessons from former teammate Charlie Blackmon, who is known for a meticulous daily routine to stay as healthy as possible.

Joe entered this spring not guaranteed a spot on the Pirates' opening day roster. But the investment in himself paid off, and he's been a steady contributor for the Pirates so far. He's having a blast while doing so with the high-energy Pirates, even going viral online with his home-run sword celebration.

"I'm really enjoying the experience. I'm learning a lot, taking it all in," Joe said. "They are providing me a great organization."

***

The list

Five thoughts about the Rockies so far:

1. How long do you give Ryan Feltner to figure things out? He's been great the first time through the order but is getting blown up the second time around. He's only made it through five innings once and has given up 13 runs in 13.1 innings. He's doesn't know what's causing the problem.

2. What happened to evaluating the younger players on the roster? That was the message all offseason. Then spring hit and the prospects didn't look as ready as the team had hoped, so they activated veterans Mike Moustakas, Jurickson Profar and Harold Castro. At what point, though, do you make the decision to drop one in favor of a prospect who is lighting it up in the minors? Nolan Jones was brought up last week just as insurance for Elehuris Montero, who was battling a sore thumb. Jones, though, sat on the bench as the Rockies dropped all three games.

3. Is Ezequiel Tovar in over his head? Is this contradicting the above statement? Probably. Is it worth asking? Yes. He just looks a little lost and not as sharp as he could be. He's not hitting well, either — .188 in 48 at-bats entering Monday's game — and still struggles on defense. There's no one else on his heels who deserves playing time over him, so there's not really any harm in letting him play it out.

4. Justin Lawrence looks like an early All-Star contender. Lawrence has been one of the few highlights for the Rockies so far. He's almost unhittable, striking out one of every three batters he faces and allowing one run in 8 2/3 innings pitched.

5. What's up with Ryan McMahon? He hasn't played second in over a year, but he's a two-time Gold Glove nominee. I expect to see better from him this year. I also predicted he'd take a step forward at the plate, and so far that's trending in the wrong direction. He has 10 hits with three home runs.