Every Tuesday, Denver Gazette Rockies beat writer Danielle Allentuck takes you around Major League Baseball:

What they said:

"I'm not sure what I'm going to do. I don't think they'll make an exception," Charlie Blackmon on the new rules that dictate his signature 'Your Love' soundtrack must stop after 10 seconds

***

Meeting his idol

Connor Seabold, traded from the Red Sox, spent part of his childhood in Castle Rock. He grew up going to Rockies games and became a huge Ryan Spilborghs fan. On the first day of camp, Spilborghs, now a broadcaster, surprised the new Rockies pitcher. "It was awesome," said Seabold, still grinning hours after the encounter.

***

Knowing their Rockies history

Pitchers Seabold and Ralph Johnson have a special appreciation for team history: both were at Game 163 in 2007 when they were 11 and 16 years old respectively. They were there to witness the Rockies beat the Padres 9-8 in 12 innings as Colorado began a run to its first-and-only World Series appearance. Now, in their first seasons with the Rockies, they are hoping to make some history of their own.

***

Escaping a hurricane

Turns out, winning a gold glove was the easy part for Brendan Rodgers. To attend the ceremony in New York City, Rodgers and his family, all Orlando residents, had to escape Hurricane Nicole. After a few dozen flight changes, the gang finally made it to the Big Apple — just in time for Rodgers to collect his hardware.

***

What's on tap

Friday: Cactus League opener, Rockies vs. Diamondbacks.

March 8: World Baseball Classic opener.

March 30: Rockies at Padres, Opening Day.

***

MLB Insider: Meet the Rockies on the bubble

The Rockies' expected starting lineup doesn't have much room for maneuvering. But there are a few spots up for grabs, including right field and three bench spots.

Set in pencil: C Elias Díaz, 1B CJ Cron, 2B Brendan Rodgers, SS Ezequiel Tovar, 3B Ryan McMahon, LF Kris Bryant, backup catcher Brian Serven.

The outfield is the most open. Randal Grichuk and Yonathan Daza are the two candidates for centerfield, but Grichuk is likely out for opening day after undergoing hernia surgery. That leaves Daza for the middle outfield spot. Brenton Doyle, who ended last season in Triple-A, could make the team to back up Daza. He hit .389 with three home runs in his short, nine-game stint in Albuquerque at the end of last year. The team, though, needs to balance getting him major league exposure and making sure he's getting at-bats. It may be best to send him down to start the season until he can get meaningful playing time.

As far as the right corner, Charlie Blackmon used to have solo ownership of that spot. He's now expected to be the designated hitter more often than he plays in the field, creating an opening. Michael Toglia, Sean Bouchard and Nolan Jones can all fit the bill. Offensively, Toglia and Jones share similar profiles: big power guys who can hit left-handed. They also have roughly the same major league experience, Toglia played in 31 games to Jones' 28. Each hit two home runs but showed more potential at the plate in the minors.

Bouchard has a higher on-base percentage —.454 to Toglia's .216 and Jones' .309. All three can play multiple positions, and likely only one or two of the group can make the team.

That leaves two more bench spots. The Rockies will need someone who can fill in for Rodgers and Tovar, and either Alan Trejo or Harold Castro could fit the bill. Trejo spent limited time in the majors last year but showed great improvements with his bat, hitting .270 with four home runs in 35 games. He can play all the infield spots but excels up the middle. Castro has far more experience, having spent the last four seasons in the majors with the Tigers. Castro can play every position. He had a solid 2022, slashing .270/.300/.381, including a four-hit day when the Rockies played Detroit.

Elehuris Montero is the other name to watch. He slots at either first and third and can send the ball a long way — he hit six home runs and believes he has the potential to hit many more.

***

The list: Five Rockies series to mark on your calendar

1. Opening weekend at the Padres March 30-April 2: It may not be the most important series of the year, but it's definitely the most special. It's the moment every baseball fan waits for.

2. Rockies vs. Padres, July 31-August 2. This one has nothing to do with San Diego and everything to do with where it's at on the calendar. The MLB trade deadline is July 31 — the start of this three-game set. If the Rockies trade away players, this will be the time for saying goodbyes and moving forward.

3. Rockies at Red Sox, June 12-14. Colorado will face former star shortstop Trevor Story for the first time since he signed with Boston.

4. Yankees at Rockies, July 14-16. Aaron Judge makes his way to the Mile High City. Interleague play means everyone plays everyone, and this one will be a treat for Colorado baseball lovers.

5. Rockies at Mariners, April 14-16. The Rockies get an early peek at the site set to host the 2023 All-Star game. Brendan Rodgers has said he wants to be there. Who will join him?