Around MLB

-The Padres locked up another key piece of their team, agreeing to a seven-year, $80 million extension with Jake Cronenworth.

-After opening weekend, the Rays, Twins and Rangers are the only undefeated teams remaining.

Let's catch up

-Move over, Derek Jeter. Kyle Freeland made an early contender for play of the year Friday night in San Diego, throwing across his body as he fell to the ground to get the runner out at first. It's a move, he said, that he would do all the time as a kid but hasn't practiced in years.

-Jurickson Profar finally joined the Rockies on Sunday after visa issues held up his arrival. He'll take over in left field and bat leadoff.

-Outfielder Zac Veen and catcher Drew Romo, two of the Rockies' top prospects, will begin the season in Double-A. Both are expected to be key parts of the team within the next year.

Closer plan

With Daniel Bard on the injured list, the Rockies are going closer by committee — for now. Justin Lawrence, Brad Hand, Pierce Johnson and Dinelson Lamet will share duties. Aside from Hand, who has 131 career saves, this will be a relatively new job for this crew. Lawrence, Johnson and Lamet have a combined two saves, with Johnson getting his first one Friday night.

Speeding it up

The new pitch clock has done exactly what the league intended. The Rockies-Padres game Sunday took only 2 hours, 3 minutes, the quickest regular-season Rockies game since 2008.

"I think it's good for the game," said Austin Gomber, the starter Sunday. "I think people enjoy quicker games. It'll make our travel days easier. There's a lot of positives to it."

Opening-weekend games averaged 2:38, compared to 3:09 a year ago.

The first four days of the MLB season, by the numbers:Games2023: 502022: 49Time of game2023: 2:382022: 3:09Batting2023: .245/.323/.3922022: .230/.308/.374SB2023: 70 of 84 (83.3%)2022: 29 of 43 (67.4%)Pitch clock violations2023: 40 (0.8 per game)2022: N/A — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) April 3, 2023

On tap

-Thursday: Rockies home opener vs. Nationals (2 pm).

-April 10-12: Cardinals at Rockies. Always one of the busiest series of the year. It's the only time St. Louis will be in Denver this year.

MLB Insider

Daniel Bard is changing the game for the better.

Bard, the Rockies closer, chosen to be open about how he was feeling, announcing he was going on the injured list with anxiety last week. He could have hidden it. It wouldn't have been hard. I was actually a little shocked when I found out he wasn't going to.

His answer, when I asked why he decided to be honest, was thoughtful. First of all, he said, it was freeing to have it out there. If he went on the injured list with a leg injury, for example, everyone would spend the season asking about his leg and each response would be a lie.

Second, he hoped it would help someone.

And I know for a fact, based on the responses I've gotten to his story, that it already has.

There have, of course, been negative comments out there. The internet can be a cruel and negative place. I hope Bard and his family have been able to ignore them. But those people, the ones more worried about their fantasy team or just wanting to be mean for no reason, are the lucky ones. They've never had to go through something like this.

They've obviously never suddenly been scared and overwhelmed of the sport they've loved their entire life.

I've seen it firsthand.

I've experienced it.

And it's awful. So awful that people walk away from sports because of it.

But it doesn't have to be. If people like Bard can normalize it, we can hopefully get to a place where going on the injured list for mental health isn't a story any more than a sore elbow is.

Bard will be back. He's already thrown a bullpen and reached 96 mph, a nice number for a side section. But this week his actions off the field this week will be more impactful than anything he'll do on the field. He's showing people that it's OK to not be OK. There are resources out there and you can, and should, use them.

The list

With the Rockies home opener Thursday, here's your guide for all things LoDo.

Restaurants: I have a recommendation for every mood. If you want a quick slice of pizza, head to Ian's. Have a large group and need something that will please everyone? Try the Milk Market, which has a vendor for every craving. Cherry Cricket is nice for a casual sit down, while Denver Chophouse is the fancier option.

Bars: Blake Street Tavern is a fan favorite, but the long-time staple is closing after opening weekend. Other favorites include Sports Column, Ice House and View House. Go to 1up if you want an arcade vibe.

Coffee shops: This is where I shine. Try out Huckleberry, where the seasonal "Cloud Nine" cold brew is sublime. Milk & Honey is a bit of a walk down Blake Street, but the vibe, and coffee, is worth the extra effort.

Other: Tattered Cover is a must-visit for all book lovers. They often have a special baseball section for big events. The National Ballpark Museum is also a cool stop and only a block away from Coors Field.