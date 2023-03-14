Every Tuesday, Denver Gazette Rockies beat writer Danielle Allentuck takes you around Major League Baseball:

Around the league:

It's extension time for young players. Two notable contracts were doled out, with the Diamondbacks giving outfielder Corbin Carroll an eight-year deal worth $111 million and the Nationals locking up catcher Keibert Ruiz for eight-year, $50 million. Could the Rockies be joining in the fun? Of their current arbitration players, Brendan Rodgers, who recently switched agents to Scott Boras, would make the most sense.

World Baseball Classic:

The U.S. team took a beating from Mexico on Sunday night, falling to its southern neighbors 11-5. Rockies closer Daniel Bard gave up four runs and couldn't make it through one inning before he was removed. Alan Trejo had a good game, compiling two hits and a RBI for Mexico.

Speeding it up:

With the new pitch clock in place, Rockies spring training games are averaging two hours and 38 minutes, compared to two hours and 58 minutes a year ago.

Showing power:

Mike Moustakas is adjusting just fine to wearing purple. The MLB veteran has battled injuries over the past few seasons and signed a minor league deal with the Rockies a week ago. He went 2-for-4 with a home run in his second spring training game Sunday, perhaps carving out a spot for himself on an injury-ridden team.

***

What's on tap:

Big League Weekend: A group of Rockies' players will head to Las Vegas on Saturday to play the Royals as MLB continues to explore the idea of moving or adding a major league team to the Sin City. They'll play two games there before heading back to Scottsdale.

Opening day: The Rockies' season starts March 30 with four games against the Padres, then two up north against the Dodgers before they return to Denver for their home opener on April 6.

***

MLB Insider: Follow the money

The Rockies signed only three free agents this offseason, none of whom will be paid more than $5 million. Their payroll, though, will still increase by $15 million.

The reasons for the uptick:

—As part of their long-term contracts, the following players will receive a higher salary this year: Kris Bryant (from $17 million to $27 million), Germán Márquez ($11 million to $15 million), Kyle Freeland ($7 million to $10.5 million), Daniel Bard ($4.4 million to $9.5 million) and Ryan McMahon ($5 million to $9 million).

—Owing a retained salary to Nolan Arenado, who they traded to St. Louis two years ago. The Rockies will pay $16 million this year, compared to $5.75 million a year ago.

—Losing no significant free agents or contracts. Jose Iglesias had the biggest contract of the players no longer with the team, and even then he was only making $5 million

Does paying more equal success?

The Rockies' payroll currently ranks 15th in the league, compared to 17th a year ago. They don't line up with where the money is, though. The team is projected to finish in the bottom 10 in the league in 2023 and last year finished 24th.

Of the 10 teams who spent the most last season (Dodgers, Mets, Yankees, Phillies, Padres, Red Sox, White Sox, Astros, Braves and Angels) only seven made the playoffs. On the other end of the spectrum, the Guardians, who ranked 27th with a total payroll of just over $66 million, won their division and made it to the divisional round of the playoffs. The Astros, won the World Series, ranked seventh, defeating the Phillies, who ranked fourth.

This year, though, could be the start of a new trend. The Mets, under owner Steve Cohen, have committed over $304 million in total payroll. Their luxury tax number is about $370 million, light years above the $233 million threshold, subjecting the Mets to a $99 million tax. They have the stars and play in the biggest market in the league. But they also play in the NL East, one of the toughest divisions in baseball, against the Phillies, who have also added big names this offseason, and the Braves, who have been outspoken about locking up their prospects early in their careers.

Will spending big pay off for the Mets? If they win the World Series, the answer is yes. But if they don't, and especially if they completely flop, they'll be a cautionary tale.

***

The list: The spring training must-dos

Heading to Arizona for spring training? Here are some of the best things to do in the area.

1. Attend a spring training game. Duh. That's the whole reason for the trip. Salt River Fields, where the Rockies and Diamondbacks play, is my favorite stadium in the Cactus League. Sneak down along the first base sideline if you want an autograph, and players almost always stop on their way out.

2. More baseball? Of course. Spring training is the one time of the year fans can watch players practice. The backfields are open at almost every complex, and players usually go out between 9 to 10 a.m. At Salt River Fields you can also watch the minor leaguers. Park in the Mountain lot and walk straight back to see all the action at fields 3-6.

3. Take a hike. There are great trails within a short drive of Scottsdale, and the weather is just perfect right now for a hike. Tom's Thumb is 30 minutes away and only about four miles. The Grand Canyon is 4 hours north of Scottsdale if you are willing to make the drive. It's definitely on my bucket list.

4. Explore Old Town Scottsdale: Escape the box stores and shop local. It's got a bit of an old-timey Western feel and has everything from shopping to restaurants to art galleries. Excellent place if you are looking for a non-baseball souvenir.

5. Golf. I don't play. I don't even understand the sport if I'm being honest. But I know Denver Gazette sports editor Paul Klee would make me add this to the list if I didn't include it. The courses seem beautiful.