Every Tuesday, Denver Gazette Rockies beat writer Danielle Allentuck takes you around Major League Baseball:

Around MLB

—The Yankees have a new shortstop. Introducing 21-year-old Anthony Volpe, who will make his debut in pinstripes on opening day.

—The following players who were with Colorado last year but were either released, traded or not re-signed are set to make an opening day roster with another team: Chad Kuhl (Nationals), Sam Hilliard (Braves), Connor Joe (Pirates) and Garrett Hampson (Marlins).

Let's catch up

—Germán Márquez will take the mound on opening day, the first Rockies pitcher to get that nod three times. Kyle Freeland will start game two and the home opener.

—Non-roster invites Mike Moustakas, Ty Blach and Harold Castro have all been named to the Rockies' opening day roster.

Roster battles

The last pitching spot looks to be all wrapped up. Gavin Hollowell was optioned to Triple-A on Monday, leaving seven relievers in major league camp. Daniel Bard, Brent Suter, Dinelson Lamet, Brad Hand, Justin Lawrence and, now, Connor Seabold are set to make up the Rockies' opening day bullpen.

Now the only question is the status of Jurickson Profar, who was still attempting to obtain a visa to come to the United States. Michael Toglia is still in major league camp and will take Profar's spot if he isn't ready.

Rain, rain go away

You don't often hear the words 'San Diego' and 'chance of rain' in the same sentence. Petco Park has only had three rainouts since 2006. Hopefully Thursday doesn't get added to that list. Opening day has an 80-percent chance of rain, according to weather reports, and no one wants to start the season with a doubleheader.

***

On tap:

Opening day: The Rockies open the season vs. the Padres on March 30.

Home opener: The Rockies will host the Nationals at Coors Field on April 6.

***

MLB Insider: How the Rockies rebuilt their research and development department

When Brittany Haby accepted a fellowship with the Rockies back in 2018, she expected it to be a great opportunity to learn from a major league front office. Haby, a softball player through college, began her career in the NFL working with the San Francisco 49ers and NextGen Stats and was looking for a way into baseball.

The fellowship was exactly what she hoped for. Haby developed a passion for advanced scouting and was later hired full-time for that role.

Then the pandemic and its government restrictions hit. And everything changed.

When baseball returned in July, 2020, after a four-month pause, Haby and the rest of the research and development department were asked to do their jobs remotely. But a big part of their duties is working with players, and they couldn’t do so effectively from a distance.

So they were brought back, with one catch: they had to split their time between their real jobs and the laundry room.

“It was hard for everyone,” Haby said. “That was just not an ideal time for anyone.”

Fed up and seeking better opportunities where they didn't also have to fold linens, most of the department walked away. Haby, though, chose to stay.

“It meant a lot to me personally,” assistant general manager Zach Rosenthal told The Denver Gazette of Haby’s loyalty. “It was a great opportunity for her from a career standpoint. There was a lot to get done, and she just did it.”

The Rockies intended to reload their department. The hiring process was slow, though, and Haby had to go it alone for most of the 2021 season.

They fell behind the rest of the league — one person can only do so much, and Haby had to prioritize tasks. She approached the coaches and players, asking them what they absolutely needed and what could wait, or not be done at all. Haby also had to be involved in arbitration, contact research and daily administrative duties.

“It was obviously not ideal,” Haby said. “We just had to figure out a way to make it work.”

The Rockies did, briefly, have a research and development director in place during the 2021 season, but Scott Van Lenten lasted only six months with Colorado. There were differences in the way they went about things, the team said, leading to internal conflict.

Things began to turn around, though. The Rockies entered 2022 with six analytics staffers, and in August promoted long-time video coordinator Brian Jones to manage the department.

The Rockies sought someone who could provide stability to the department. And Jones, who already had the trust of the clubhouse and front office, seemed like the person who could do that.

So far, their intuition has been right.

“I just think we’re getting better at information,” said starting pitcher Austin Gomber, who is working with the R&D department to find a fastball that works at Coors Field. “Just having him in that role, it’s easier to bridge that gap that there’s always been between analytics and the clubhouse. I think other organizations have found that specific person, and I think we’ve found ours with 'Jonesy.'”

They are still playing catch-up. The Rockies now have the staff to do what other teams have done for years, like working with pitchers during bullpens to provide real-time feedback. Jones has also been talking with people who work in similar roles in other industries to see how they do things, including the Broncos’ front office.

“I’m open to any ideas that are going to help us get better,” Jones said. “I don’t care where they come from.”

While Jones is doing that, in addition to overseeing the department as a whole, Haby has taken the new staffers under her wing.

They aren’t where they want to be in terms of analytics. But for the first time in three years, the Rockies finally feel like they have the group in place to begin moving forward.

“We hire people because we genuinely want to be around them,” Haby said. “We have really good people. It’s easy when you have people like that.”

The list: The Rockies prospects I expect to see in the big leagues this season

1. Gavin Hollowell and Jake Bird. They were two of the final cuts. Both had injuries — Hollowell (back), Bird (oblique) — and just didn't have enough time to catch up. Plus, the Rockies need the added length that Connor Seabold can provide considering starters aren't peaking at season's start. Both Hollowell and Bird have big-league arms and will find their way to Denver.

2. Nolan Jones. He was once a top prospect for a reason. All the pieces are there. Jones simply didn't perform as they expected this spring, hitting .200 with no home runs. Some everyday at-bats in Triple-A should do the trick for him.

3. Zac Veen. He already has all the makings of a star but needs more time. He played 20 games in his first spring with the major league squad, stealing eight bases. They even took him on their Las Vegas trip so he could experience how big leaguers travel.

4. Brenton Doyle. Bud Black said it best: Doyle's not far. They love his defense and he has the makeup to handle centerfield duties at Coors Field. They've identified issues with his swing that should make a difference in his numbers.