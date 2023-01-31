Every Tuesday, Denver Gazette Rockies beat writer Danielle Allentuck takes you around Major League Baseball

What they said

"A lot of good things are going to happen. I think they’re going to start happening this year. I think we can play .500 ball. I think that if we get some breaks to get some guys playing real well, who knows?"

—Rockies owner Dick Monfort at the Friends of Baseball’s annual Breakfast of Champions

***

What I'm thinking

How is José Iglesias still available? The Rockies have made it clear they have no use for Iglesias with Ezequiel Tovar primed to take over at shortstop. But surely there is a team out there that could use a veteran middle infielder — even if it's only in a backup role. (Psssttt: that's something the Rockies would also benefit from). Iglesias has been seen as a strong defender with a passable bat for most of his career, but last year he did both, hitting .292 with 47 RBIs.

***

What I'm reading:

A fascinating tale by San Diego Union-Tribune beat writer Kevin Acee on Fernando Tatis Jr. Acee got the Padres' star to open up after his suspension and shoulder injury. The perspective from Joe Musgrove, who was clear after each incident that he did not approve of his teammate's decision, was exceptional. Tatis Jr. expects to be in spring training and ready to go when his suspension ends.

***

What's happening

Free agency has slowed to a standstill. Most of the players who were destined for major-league contracts have already agreed to deals, but minor-league deals are still being dolled out like candy. There are very few deals left that will shock me, but I think there's still plenty of time for a noteworthy trade or two to happen before spring training starts.

***

What's on tap

Spring training! Pitchers and catchers report in two weeks, with the rest of the team following on Feb. 20. The best day of the year, aka opening day, is fewer than 60 days away.

***

Tuesday marks two years since the Rockies did the unthinkable.

It's the anniversary of the Nolan Arenado trade, which went down only a year after signing him to an extension and declaring the third baseman as their past, present and future star.

The Rockies received five prospects — LHP Austin Gomber, INF Elehuris Montero, RHP Tony Locey, INF Mateo Gil and RHP Jake Sommers. The Cardinals got a future Hall of Famer and $50 million.

So how's that deal working out now? Well, the Cardinals have a third baseman who only continues to get better with age. He's won two more gold gloves since donning Cardinals red and helped his team to the playoffs. The Rockies, meanwhile, got some depth pieces and the tears of their fanbase, in addition to making a mockery of themselves to the rest of the league.

Was that dramatic? Maybe. Have fans forgiven the Rockies yet? My inbox and Twitter mentions overwhelmingly say no.

The Rockies received good players in exchange for Arenado. But they aren't stars, at least not yet, and they haven't yet shown the potential to change the course of a franchise like Arenado did.

Gomber can be a steady part of the rotation, but he struggled and was sent to the bullpen. He'll get another chance this season. Montero has come a long way on defense but is probably better suited long-term as a designated hitter. He debuted last year but isn't guaranteed a spot out of camp — there's tight competition at the corner infield spots.

As for the prospects, Locey showed a lot of potential during his time in Spokane, including spinning six hitless frames with 10 strikeouts in May, but had a hard time adjusting to the next level. Sommers didn't play a game in 2022, and Gil is gone already. He was picked up by the Mets in the Rule 5 Draft.

The Arenado trade is still as relevant today as it was two years ago. Would fans have forgiven the move if the Rockies churned out a winning record? There's no way to know, as the team has only gone downhill since then.

***

The List: Danielle's Top Five Ballparks

Disclaimer: I've only been to 15 stadiums so far, so take that for what it's worth. I judge on the total package: location, cleanliness, atmosphere, food, etc. Bonus points if they have coffee inside the stadium, since a girl can only drink so much lukewarm press box coffee.

1. Petco Park: It's got everything you need. It's in the heart of the Gaslamp District, with bars and restaurants right outside. The food is superb with lots of options. Where else can you get authentic tacos next to a stellar sandwich place with dumplings just around the corner? And a bonus: it's so easy to get to the water — something, as a swimmer, I love.

2. Oracle Park. The best view in baseball with the best sunsets. I love the press box and how it sits so low, it's great for watching the way pitches move. The only cons, in my opinion, are the chilly temperatures in the middle of summer.

3. Coors Field: There's nothing quite like a Coors Field night. The food needs lots of work, but everything else about it is right on the money.

4. Camden Yards: Look, I have a soft spot for this one. It's home. The Baltimore staple has charm and history. There's "Old Bay" products everywhere (something I now have to order online or sneak out of my parents house). What more could you need?

5. Dodger Stadium. It's iconic. And, once the fashionably late LA crowd shows up, has great ambiance. It would be higher on my list if the stadium wasn't so confusing. I've covered nine games there and still can't navigate the historic hallways.