- Infielder Drew Maggi got called up to the Pirates on Sunday after 1,155 minor league games over 13 seasons.

- If the playoffs started on Monday, the Rangers, Orioles, Pirates and Diamondbacks would all be in it. All four teams are on the other sides of their rebuilds now.

- The Rockies entered the season confident that Elehuris Montero was going to be their third baseman for the season. That lasted about two weeks. Montero, who has been struggling defensively, was optioned to Triple-A on Monday.

- Austin Gomber had a bounce-back start on Monday, pitching five shutout innings for his best outing of the season.

Jeff Dooley, the broadcaster for the Rockies' Double-A affiliate, finally got his call-up after 25 years in the minors. Dooley joined Jerry Schemmel on the Rockies' radio broadcast in Philadelphia April 22-23.

Daniel Bard on the anxiety injured list designation: "It's not about stress. This is a stressful job. ... When you get to a point where something is not right, where it's affecting your ability to do your job on a daily basis, that's what it's for. You don't want to see 100 guys go on — I don't think you will. Realistically, it should probably happen to three guys in every clubhouse every year, if everyone's being honest and proactive about it."

- Germán Márquez is set to return from the injured list this week, perhaps as early as Wednesday against the Guardians. Randal Grichuk shouldn't be too far behind him.

- The Rockies return home on Friday after a week away to play the Diamondbacks and Brewers

The Insider: Brenton Doyle first Rockies' player to make MLB debut in 2023

The Rockies have long dreamed of this time.

The time when their prospects start coming up, inching them closer to what they believe will make them a competitive team (whether that happens is to be seen).

Ezequiel Tovar came up last season. And now, Brenton Doyle is the first player to make his debut in 2023. He came up on Monday, swapping with Elehuris Montero, who was optioned to Triple-A after making three major errors to start the season.

Doyle went 0 for 3 with a walk and run scored in his first major league game.

Next on fans minds: how long will he stay? And who could be next?

As for the first question, only the team knows the answer. My educated guess is that he'll only be in the majors until Randal Grichuk is ready to return, which could come before the month ends. Doyle should be back later this season if that's the case.

For the second, that's a bit easier to answer. Nolan Jones has yet to get an actual look in the majors. Acquired from the Guardians in the offseason, Jones was called up earlier this season but did not get in a game. He was not eligible to be brought up on Monday, as he needs to be back in the minors for a minimum of 10 days after being optioned.

Sticking with outfielders, Zac Veen is also on his way, although he looks like he'll need more time in the minors. The Rockies have been adamant about him needing to master Double-A before he's promoted, and so far he's only hitting .167 with one home run.

Want to look into the future? Let's do it. With the players the team currently has in its system, here's how I envision them lining up in 2025.

LF: Veen. He's got the speed and the swagger to be a stellar leadoff man.

DH: Kris Bryant. Yep, he's still here. 2025 would only be year four of seven for Bryant.

2B: Brendan Rodgers. This would be the last season until he's a free agent. He's a gold glover already and will surely be a steady part of their lineup.

3B: Ryan McMahon. I don't know if he'll be cleanup hitter in two years, but he'll definitely still be the starting third baseman.

1B: Michael Toglia. He's been called the best first baseman since Todd Helton. Now, he just needs to cut the strikeout rate down.

RF: Benny Montgomery. The Rockies' 2021 first round pick, Montgomery has a wild swing that the team thinks will be able to produce. He's batting just under .300 High-A Spokane so far.

CF: Doyle. He's built to be a power-hitter and he's a stellar defender. He should have no problem manning the massive Coors Field outfield.

C: Drew Romo. He's been their catcher of the future since he was drafted in 2020. He's in Double-A and expected to crack the majors next year.

SS Tovar. Tovar hasn't found much success in the majors yet, but three hits in the last two games suggest that the tides could be turning. His defense is what has the team dreaming big.

The List: Five surprises of the season so far

1. The Pirates! They slaughtered the Rockies last week, outscoring them 33-9. They have Andrew McCutchen back in the Steel City, a herd of young players and a home run sword! Now that's a team that's easy to root for. They are 16-7 and in first in the NL Central.

2. Are the Phillies OK? The reigning National League champions still have the talent — including the addition of Trea Turner in the offseason — and have more coming with Bryce Harper on the comeback trail. But they are only 11-12, and they play in one of the most competitive divisions. .500 isn't going to cut it if they want to make it back to the playoffs.

3. The NL West? Remember when this was regarded as the best division in the NL? Me too. It's early, this will change, but as of right now they barely have any teams above .500. The Diamondbacks currently lead the way, but it's only a matter of time (probably) until the Dodgers and Padres start to stack together some wins.

4. The Diamondbacks! They deserve their own mention. They didn't make any major offseason splashes and have part of their future locked up by extending Corbin Carroll already. They are also willing, unlike some other teams (cough cough Rockies) to let a veteran like Madison Bumgarner go. He wasn't helping the team, and they have players waiting in the wings who can.

5. The Rays! They signed only one player — Zach Eflin — and picked up Kevin Kelly in the Rule 5 draft from the Rockies. Yet they are 19-3, the best record in baseball.