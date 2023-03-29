Danielle Allentuck, Rockies reporter

Rockies record: 65-97. This team would be over-achieving if they went .500, but I still don't think they are a 100-loss team.

Rockies MVP: This vote was going to Brendan Rodgers before he injured his shoulder. Now I feel like it's Ryan McMahon's time to shine. He hasn't made that leap from being a .250 player to being a star. I think this is the year.

Rockies Cy Young: Kyle Freeland. His performance in the WBC showed how great of shape he's in. Now imagine what he'll look like when he's in mid-season form.

Storyline: The Rockies were the only team not to make a deal at last year's trade deadline. Will this year be different? Their top position prospects are on the edge of the majors. Is the team willing to part with veterans like Charlie Blackmon and CJ Cron — both of whom are in the last year of their contracts — to make room for the next generation? Or will they stay directionless?

NL West: Move over Dodgers. The Padres are taking over. San Diego would need to collapse to not take its first NL West title since 2006.

World Series prediction: Astros vs. Mets. Astros defend their title.

***

Chris Schmaedeke, digital sports editor

Rockies record: The Rockies have never lost 100 games but I feel this team may be close. They will go 64-98 and finish in last place again.

Rockies MVP: Kris Bryant bounces back from his injury filled 2022 and shows why the Rockies paid him all that money.

Rockies CY Young: German Marquez puts his rough 2022 behind him and re-establishes himself as the ace of the staff.

Storyline: The biggest thing for the Rockies to show this season is if their prospects are as good as advertised. Ezequiel Tovar will be the starting shortstop and will have plenty of time to show his skills. Elehuris Montero and Michael Toglia are interesting as well.

NL West: Is it finally time for the San Diego Padres to take over the NL West? With all their talent it is hard to pick against them. The Padres will end the Dodgers' run on top of the division.

World Series prediction: Yankees vs. Padres. Yankees win it.

***

Sign Up For Free: Mile High 5 Your daily report on everything sports in Colorado - covering the Denver Broncos, Denver Nuggets, Colorado Avalanche, and columns from Woody Paige and Paul Klee. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

Paul Klee, sports editor

Rockies record: What's with all the Negative Nancys in Rockies Land? The Rox will blow away the 65.5 win total. Make mine 66-96.

Rockies MVP: Ezequiel Tovar. The shortstop must be afforded the longest leash as Rockies live with his mistakes to realize his vast potential.

Rockies Cy Young: Kyle Freeland. Motivated, TJ's finest will look more like 2018 "Free" (2.85 ERA, fourth in Cy Young voting) than his recent years.

Storyline: Where can Rockies fans find hope? It must be in the form of promising campaigns from prospects like Tovar, Zac Veen and Michael Toglia.

NL West: Nine division titles in 10 years? It's still the Dodgers' division until proven otherwise.

World Series prediction: Dodgers vs. Mariners. Seattle celebrates a championship rebuild.

***

Tyler King, sports reporter

Rockies record: 67-95. Apparently I'm the most positive out of all of us, but I think the 2023 Rockies honor the inaugural 1993 Rockies with the exact same record.

Rockies MVP: CJ Cron. Give me the guy I know will hit at Coors Field, no matter what, and hey, there aren't many great options to choose from.

Rockies Cy Young: Kyle Freeland. I'm not sure the local product will ever replicate his top-five Cy Young finish from 2018, but he should be in for his best year since.

Storyline: It has to be the prospects. What Tovar, Toglia, Veen and maybe even Drew Romo can show this season will tell us a lot about the next 10 years on Blake Street.

NL West: The Padres finally emerge from their big brother's shadow in L.A. and win the division.

World Series prediction: Padres vs. Mariners. San Diego proves spending your way to a title isn't such a bad idea.