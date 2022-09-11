The Rockies were on the wrong side of history on Sunday.

But it could have been much, much worse.

Diamondbacks' starter Zac Gallen etched his name into Arizona's history book, breaking their franchise scoreless streak record after the first inning. He extended that to 43 1/3 before giving up his first run since Aug. 8 in the fourth inning.

"I think his ability to throw any pitch any time," Rockies third baseman Ryan McMahon said when asked what makes Gallen so good. "He's not afraid of it. He also locates really well, he doesn't leave a lot of mistakes over the middle. ... He just mixes it up. He has plus stuff across the board. A really underrated pitch for him is his changeup, it's a really good pitch."

It was the seventh-longest streak since the start of the Live Ball Era (1920). The updated list:

1. Orel Hershiser, Dodgers, 59 IP, Aug. 30-Sept. 28, 1988

2. Don Drysdale, Dodgers, 58 IP, May 14-June 8 1968

3. Bob Gibson, Cardinals, 47 IP, June 2-26 1968

4. Zack Greinke, Dodgers, 45 2/3 IP, June 18-July 26 2015

5. Carl Hubbell, Giants, 45 1/3 IP, July 13-Aug. 1 1933

6. Sal Maglie, Giants, 45 IP, Aug. 16-Sept. 13 1950

7. Zac Gallen, Diamondbacks, 44 1/3 IP, Aug. 8-Sept. 11, 2022

But the Rockies, to their credit, did eventually get to Gallen. Ryan McMahon broke up Gallen's no-hitter bid in the fourth with a single. Yonathan Daza did the same. It was CJ Cron, the Rockies' best hitter, who ended Gallen's streak, hitting a RBI single to score a run.

Gallen's day ended after giving up two more earned runs in the sixth.

Pitch clock could impact Colomé

Next year, MLB will implement a pitch clock, allowing 15 seconds in between pitches when the bases are empty and 20 with runners on.

Alex Colomé will need to make some major changes to fit.

He's the third-slowest pitcher in the league, averaging 30.2 seconds. On Sunday, only six of his 23 pitches fit the new criteria.