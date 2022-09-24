DENVER — One pitch, one hit.

Two pitches, two hits.

Ezequiel Tovar, the Rockies No. 2 prospect and MLB's No. 28, lived up to the expectations in his MLB debut. He made history, becoming the first player in franchise history to get two hits on the first two pitches he saw of his major league career. At just 21 years old and 53 days old, he was also the youngest position player to make his debut for the Rockies.

"I felt like a badass," Tovar said through bullpen catcher Aaron Muñoz. "I was really confident in the way I did it."

Tovar — seen as the Rockies' next great shortstop — said he was nervous for the big day. He embraced that feeling though, and channeled it into his game.

His family back home in Venezuela jumped up and down as they watched him, Tovar said, and his wife was able to see his debut in person. The two, who have been together for seven years and married for eight months, got to share a gleeful moment on the field after the game together.

"I think they were more excited than I was," Tovar said. "Sharing it with my wife, seeing her name up on the scoreboard, I think it meant a lot to her."