Smell that?

It's the sweet, sweet smell of potential. With spring training set to begin in less than two weeks, prospects are gearing up for six weeks of trying to impress the major league staff.

The Rockies' non-roster invites include top prospect Zac Veen and two of the best catching prospects in the sport. They likely won't find themselves in San Diego on March 30, but the Rockies like them enough to give them a chance to train next to their major leaguers.

Here are five names to keep an eye on this spring:

Zac Veen

If you don't know who Veen is by now, emerge from under the rock. He's the team's No. 1 prospect and a top-30 prospect on multiple MILB top 100 lists. He's already training partners and roommates with Gold Glove winner Brendan Rodgers. He tore up the Arizona Fall League and could do the same this spring.

The Rockies aren't settled on where he'll fit in the outfield yet — a lot depends on how much more he improves — but they love his speed and aggressiveness. He's not expected to crack the Opening Day roster, but a solid spring can set him up for a quick rise.

Drew Romo

Romo is no stranger to the Cactus League. The Rockies gave him a chance in some games last spring and liked what they saw. He blocks well, has a strong arm and, most importantly, stays calm.

"He's got the chance to become a special player," said bench coach Mike Redmond, who coaches catchers, last spring.

Romo had a deep bone bruise on his hand last year and the team played it conservatively, scaling him back and keeping him out of instructs and the fall league. They expect this season to be an acceleration year for him. The Rockies do have a back-log of catchers, with Hunter Goodman and Willie MacIver ahead of him, so the team will have to make decisions on who to advance and who to hold.

Hunter Goodman

Speaking of catchers, Goodman is a player who shot through the Rockies' minor league system last year, advancing from Low-A to Double-A. He can also play first base, and they taught him the corner outfield spots during instructs.

It's his bat that's going to make the biggest impact — he hit 36 home runs across three levels last year — so the goal is to make him as versatile as possible so they can get him in the lineup.

"The first fly ball I was like 'oh he's going to figure this out,'" farm director Chris Forbes said at the Winter Meetings about teaching Goodman the outfield. "His catching skills are exceptional ... first base is not a government job for him but I think it's going to be just fine. I'm hoping he goes back and forth for a little while and he can play all three."

Karl Kauffmann

The Rockies need starting pitching depth, and Kauffmann could fit the bill. He's the furthest along of any of their starting prospects, having ended last season in Triple-A, and will get his first shot at being in major league spring training. His numbers in Triple-A weren't great — a 6.05 ERA in 13 starts — but he has potential to be a spot starter this season.

Grant Lavigne

Lavigne has tough competition in front of him at first base. But he was a fall league All-Star, and could find himself in line for promotions this season after splitting time last year between High-A and Double-A. His bat is going to be the key for him.