The Rockies kick off spring training in just over a month, and it looks as though the Rockies are going to be relying on their current roster to carry them through the 2023 season.

That roster contains a slew of low-service time players. Who is ready to break out and be a star for the Rockies? A look at five players who could fit that bill:

Brendan Rodgers, 2B

Can a gold glover winner be on a list of breakout players? Yes, for one very important reason: he's yet to put everything together in a full season. His struggles last April have been well documented. He'll be an All-Star this year if he can start even a tad bit better than he did last year.

Ezequiel Tovar, SS

The Rockies are planning on throwing him out there to see if he can swim. They are going to be patient with him — even if he starts to sink — planning to take a similar path as they did with Rodgers last year, when they kept him in the majors even when his numbers didn't deserve it. His defense has been hailed as the best for a Rockies' prospect since Trevor Story debuted in 2016. Tovar wasn't healthy last year yet he still showed flashes of that potential. Expect a stronger Tovar to make highlight worthy plays every night this season.

Sign Up For Free: Mile High 5 Your daily report on everything sports in Colorado - covering the Denver Broncos, Denver Nuggets, Colorado Avalanche, and columns from Woody Paige and Paul Klee. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

Ryan Feltner, RHP

Feltner was nowhere near ready when they threw him on the mound at the end of the 2021 season. But he spent most of the 2022 season in the majors, improving bit by bit. He's extremely articulate, always playing around with new things from changing his slider mid-season to putting ice on his hands in between innings to help with circulation. The Rockies need him to be reliable in 2023. He's shown signs that he's ready to take that leap.

Justin Lawrence, RHP

It feels like Lawrence has been on the edge of a breakout since he debuted in 2021. This year feels like the time he'll finally consistently put all the pieces together. He throws from a lower arm slot and has a lethal sinker-slider combination. He got his first save at the end of the 2022 season against a stacked Dodger team. This year the Rockies will continue to put him into high-stakes situations.

Nolan Jones, INF/OF

A former Guardians' top prospect, Jones was traded to the Rockies last month. He has under 100 major league at-bats and he's not guaranteed a spot on the major league roster, but he's one of just three left-handed bats on the 40-man roster so he'll get a shot at some point this season. A new team may be just what he needs to kick his career back into hyper drive.