The Colorado Rockies are drawing big summer crowds to Coors Field — 13th highest average MLB attendance (30,882) — despite a 9-22 overall record since the start of June. Should fans boycott home games in response to yet another mediocre season under the Monfort family’s ownership?

Kyle Fredrickson, Avalanche beat writer

Answer: No

My brother bought Rockies tickets for my birthday awhile back. Last weekend we staked claim to a spot on the party deck for a fireworks game at Coors Field. The Rockies lost 4-2 to the Tigers and nobody cared (myself included). It was a perfect night for cheap beer and good conversation among 48,000 more people seeking the exact same. I’ll be back a few more times this summer, too.

Sure, it would feel good to stick a proverbial middle finger at ownership in hopes of inspiring change. Lifelong fans deserve a medal for putting up with so much subpar baseball. But I’m not letting Dick Monfort ruin the best thing going for downtown Denver. The vibes at Coors Field are immaculate, win or lose, and that’s always been the draw.

MLB fans in Oakland have boycotted Athletics’ games for years with the intention of forcing ownership changes, and instead, they’re relocating the team to Las Vegas. It’s a lazy strategy. Like ignoring your significant other and hoping the relationship gets better. Good luck with that.

Vinny Benedetto, Nuggets beat writer

Answer: Yes

A protest of the on-field product is warranted at 20th and Blake. The Rockies have won a total of two playoff games since the 2007 World Series run. Not two series, two games. Oakland, the franchise in such a mess its moving to Las Vegas, managed five postseason wins in that span. There’s no evidence suggesting the Rockies’ postseason drought will come to an end in the next 15 years, but the Rockies continue to enjoy solid fan support despite being 22 games below .500.

Fans have little power in these matters, but the one thing they can do is impact the bottom line. Maybe things must get worse before they can get better, but if fans are sick of the incompetence, and they should be, the most productive thing they can do is stop showing up. Let the owners see even more empty seats. Let the owners see more Dodgers or Cubs or Mets fans in the building than people partying in purple.

Take a stand and encourage the Monforts to either invest in the on-field product or sell the squad.