Friday Faceoff: Should this be Bud Black’s final season as Rockies’ manager?
Avalanche beat writer Kyle Fredrickson
Answer: Yes
If Bud Black’s job performance was based solely on congeniality, humor, empathy and positive vibes, then he deserves a lifetime contract. One big problem: The only thing that truly matters in evaluating MLB managers are wins and losses.
There, reality bites for the Rockies' manager.
Black hasn’t won enough ballgames to justify his return next season. Check his winning percentage in each of the past four years.
— 2022: 41% (56-74)
— 2021: 46% (74-87)
— 2020: 43% (26-34)
— 2019: 43% (71-91)
Rockies ownership has settled for consistent mediocrity while Denver's other teams demand accountability. The Broncos fired Vic Fangio last year after three seasons of winning just 38% of his games (19-30). The Nuggets canned Brian Shaw in 2015 after he went 56-85 (39%) in less than two seasons. Black, with similar results leading the Rockies, still has a job.
Of course, firing Black will not solve everything that’s wrong with the Rockies. He’s not the reason star players Nolan Arenado and Trevor Story skipped town, or why Kris Bryant can’t stay healthy this season. There is no doubt Black is widely respected in MLB circles.
But the Rockies are stuck in neutral and need serious change to develop a winning culture.
I’ll admit that ace Rockies beat reporter Danielle Allentuck has a better grasp of Black’s reputation and why his pitching background benefits the franchise. However, as a regular on the Party Deck this summer, I can tell you that most fans in attendance are checked out from games. The best bar in LoDo just happens to be Coors Field.
Rockies Beat Writer Danielle Allentuck
Answer: No
Kyle's take on Black's personality is spot on. Someone once described Black as a politician and now I can't un-see it. He must be one of the most beloved managers in baseball. And you're right, none of that matters. Winning is everything.
Here's the thing, though: The manager doesn't control his roster. Black can't help it if he wasn't gifted a lineup with superstar players as Dodgers' manager Dave Roberts is. The Rockies performance this year has been embarrassing, but it's exactly what they should have expected when the front office constructed the roster. Signing Kris Bryant, contrary to what they believed, doesn't automatically make them a World Series contender.
Do I think the Rockies need a change in their coaching staff or front office (or both)? Yes. Do I think Black is the problem? No.
The clubhouse still loves him. He knows how to work with pitchers and understands the Coors Field effect. People forget he did lead the Rockies to the playoffs twice — back when they had a loaded roster that included Story, Arenado and more — and has over 1,000 wins as a manager.
My take: He was extended last offseason and has one year left on his contract. Let him stay through the rest of his deal and, if things don't change, then it's time. Maybe the front office will give him something to work with and there will be something real to evaluate him on.