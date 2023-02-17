Danielle Allentuck, Rockies beat writer

Answer: Ryan McMahon

A third baseman can't win games by himself. But he can steer the team in that direction — in more ways than one.

Ryan McMahon is as durable as they come. He's played in over 150 games the past two seasons, but the Rockies need McMahon to just be McMahon this season.

He signed a six-year, $70 million extension at the start of last spring training, and manager Bud Black has said multiple times he thinks McMahon put too much pressure on himself.

McMahon had an OK season, hitting .246 with 20 home runs. He's yet to eclipse that .250 batting average mark.

If he has a career year, that will only benefit the team. The biggest impact he can make, though, is his leadership. He's going to be surrounded by players who have less than a year of service time. McMahon is a natural-born leader and has embraced that role. It's easy to do that during the spring when things are all dandy. They'll need him even more when times get tough — and with this team that will surely happen.

As cheesy as it sounds, someone will have to cheer up the team when things go south and the clubhouse is in a sour mood. Someone must be the voice for good times and bad. And with the makeup of this team, it looks like that role will fall on McMahon's shoulders.

Chris Schmaedeke, digital sports editor

Answer: Germán Márquez

It is really quite simple. For the Rockies to have any measure of success they need their ace to pitch like an ace.

That ace is Germán Márquez, and the uber-talented starter is looking for a bounce-back season.

At the beginning of last season, it looked like the Rockies rotation was going to be one of the strongest parts of the team. With Márquez, Kyle Freeland and Antonio Senzaleta at the top, Colorado had a strong young core. That was not the case, and trouble began with the No. 1 spot.

Márquez finished the season wtih a 9-13 record and an earned run average of 4.95. He gave up 30 home runs. After recording three complete games in 2021, Márquez only pitched into the eighth inning once in 31 starts in 2022. Even in modern baseball, the Rockies need more from the No. 1 guy.

Being a starting pitcher at Coors Field is always a challenge, but Márquez has conquered the elevation challenge before. He has the talent and drive to do it again.

His ERA probably won't be amazing but Márquez will need to round into form and provide the Rockies with quality starts and plenty of innings for the club to have a chance at a successful season.