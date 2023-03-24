SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — No pitcher has ever taken the mound on Opening Day for the Rockies more than twice in their career.

Until March 30.

Germán Márquez will get the start on Opening Day against the Padres, his third time doing so. He also got the honor in 2020 and 2021. He gave up only one earned run in each of those outings.

Kyle Freeland will pitch night two and the home opener against the Nationals on April 6.

"You want to have tough decisions because it tells you that you have some depth and that you have some quality," manager Bud Black said. "It's pretty straight forward the two guys we looked at were Kyle and Germán. I think it's a great feather in the cap to be named opening day starter."

Márquez, entering his seventh major league season, ended 2022 with a 4.95 ERA, the worst of his career. The Rockies believe that a normal offseason after last year's lockout-delayed start, as well as a series of minor mechanical changes, will do the trick to get him back on track.

He was sidelined briefly this spring with a hamstring injury, which forced him to pull out of the World Baseball Classic, but has had plenty of time to get into shape for Opening Day. He hasn't allowed a run in 11 innings pitched in Cactus League play.

"We'll see, the proof will be the pudding when the season starts," Black said. "If spring training is any indication, he's in a good spot. If you look at his spring training performance it speaks for itself."