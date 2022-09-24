DENVER — It was a gut punch to his heart.
As the Rockies' catcher, Elias Díaz is accustomed to taking a beating. But this was different. This was a 2-year-old in dire need of help.
She had drunk poison by accident and doctors told the family to prepare for the worst – that, even if they could find the money, she probably wouldn't make it.
Díaz thought of his own daughter, who was the same age at the time. If he hadn’t been a talented baseball player, been discovered and signed to a rich contract, it could have been his family in that situation.
There wasn't much anyone could do, especially from half a world away, but Díaz could provide the money to help her.
The little girl survived. Today, she is a thriving 6-year-old.
“I’m very grateful for that,” Díaz says in Spanish.
As a kid growing up in Maracaibo, Venezuela, Díaz promised himself that, if he was ever lucky enough to reach the major leagues, he would do everything in his power to give back to those he left behind. He knows first-hand what it’s like to lack food and other basic needs, such as shoes for his feet. He understands what it's like to not receive gifts at holidays or not have school supplies.
That's why his goal, he says, is to help as many kids as possible.
“When I was little, I wanted help,” Díaz says, pausing for a minute and staring out at the baseball field that changed his life.
“I needed help.”
Díaz’s hometown is a fishing town on the northwest shore of Venezuela. The country faced political distress for decades, destroying the economy. The situation became direr due to the COVID-19 pandemic response: 90% of its population live in poverty. A staggering 64% live in extreme poverty.
“I don’t think people really understand what’s going on in Venezuela and the situation over there,” Díaz said.
That's why he's made giving back his mission, holding true to the promise he made himself. He started his foundation in 2015 after making his major league debut with the Pirates, getting two plate appearances as a late-September call-up. Díaz didn’t get his first hit that year, but he earned something perhaps even more valuable – a stable paycheck and some security as a part of Pittsburgh’s 40-man roster.
For the first time, he was making enough that he could give some away and still have enough. He started small, handing out Barbie dolls and toy dump trucks to local children on Christmas.
But he always wanted to do more, and now he could.
He first tackled food insecurity, which is endemic, especially among kids, in Venezuela. In 2018, Díaz opened a free kitchen just for children. The hours change, depending on the time of the year and what the need is, but the goal remains the same: to provide a meal to a child in need.
“I focus on kids specifically because they aren’t able to work,” Díaz says through bullpen catcher and translator Aaron Muñoz. “They don’t have that luxury that older people have. I want to make sure those kids have enough.”
His friends help him run the foundation during the season, and Díaz does his part when he's home for short periods in the offseason. He's continued to provide medicine for sick kids, and gifts 400 to 500 pair of shoes every year.
Plans are also in the works to collect Christmas gifts with the Rockies to ensure their holiday cheer.
Last November, Díaz signed a three-year, $14.5 million extension with the Rockies. He has been increasing his charity efforts, including helping out nearby la Cañada de Urdaneta, a municipality devastated by floods last month. The foundation helped more than 400 families, serving hot meals and delivering mattresses to those who had everything destroyed.
“I would love to help everyone,” Diaz says. “It’s my nature and I’d love to do it. I know I can’t, but I do the best I can with what I have. ... I know that I'm not the only baseball player that has been helping out, especially in my country. I'm just happy to be a part of it."