A troop of 10 Rockies' players woke up early on Saturday to march across the street in full uniform to buy the rest of the team coffee and donuts.
It's a Wrigley Field tradition, a friendly-hazing for rookies (and early-career players making their first visit to Chicago) when they come to one of the most historic ballparks in the nation.
And after passing out the goods, the real initiation began. None of their roster spots are secure. And every outing is a chance for them prove their case as to why they should remain with the team going forward.
A look at how the 10 new(ish) faces are doing:
Infielders
With Michael Toglia and Elehuris Montero both now in the majors, the competition for first base is getting fierce. Both can play other positions — Toglia in right field, Montero at third base. But, with C.J. Cron and Connor Joe, the team now has four first basemen on its active roster.
When rosters go back down to 26 players, there's likely not room for all four. A trade could alleviate some of the crowd, and all but Cron have options next year.
Toglia has the most potential defensively as Montero is still a bit raw. Both have potential for power and have shown that in their limited appearances — Toglia has two home runs in 16 games, Montero five in 41 games.
Alan Trejo, who debuted in 2021, has fared well in his latest stint with the team. He's been playing shortstop everyday with José Iglesias on the injured list, and is hitting .271. Ezequiel Tovar is primed to take over the starting spot next year, but Trejo could be a valuable backup middle infielder.
Outfield
Sean Bouchard played infield in the minors but has been used only in the outfield as a major leaguer. The Rockies really need a power outfielder — which they hoped they were getting in Kris Bryant this year — and Bouchard has shown pop, just not consistently. He has just one extra base hit.
Bouchard could find himself with a spot on the bench next year if he can improve his numbers, including his walk rate. The more likely scenario is that he will start the season in Triple-A and be shuttled back and forth to Denver.
Catcher
Brian Serven is still raw behind the plate, but has been a suitable back-up to Elias Díaz this season. The Rockies' top catching prospect Drew Romo is still learning the ropes in High-A, so Serven should resume the same role next year, unless the Rockies make a move this offseason.
Pitchers
Ryan Feltner, who will get the start Sunday for the Cubs-Rockies series finale, has been a steady face in the rotation this season. He's shown flashes of his potential, but is learning on the fly at the major league level. He's going through growing pains, but the Rockies feel confident enough in his potential and see him as one of their starters moving forward.
Relievers are used to being optioned and recalled, but Jake Bird has done what few can claim. He has stuck with the team since his debut. He has a 4.62 ERA and the Rockies have started testing him in more important game situations. They've done the same with Justin Lawrence, who has been sharp this last month of the season.
Chad Smith and Noah Davis are the least-experienced of the group, with Davis yet to make his MLB debut.