Brendan Rodgers was in San Francisco in early May when he noticed a drill that the Giants were doing using a red machine.
"I've seen that before," he thought, recalling that the Rockies had a similar machine in the corner of their batting cages, collecting dust. At the time, he was desperate to fix his defensive miscues — he already had a career-high seven errors just over a month into the season and he was fed up with himself for making what he considered to be dumb mistakes.
So he dug out the machine from its battered cardboard box when the team returned to Colorado, and, with the help of former infield coach Stu Cole, got to work. The two took the field every day four hours before game time, taking rep after rep after rep with the machine.
The dedication paid off. And now, Rodgers is adding a shiny new trophy to his growing collection.
Rodgers was named the 2022 NL Gold Glove winner at second base on Tuesday, his second title of the season after taking the Fielding Bible Award last month. His 22 defensive runs saved ranked second overall in MLB, and first among second basemen. Rodgers' 3.0 dWAR (defensive wins above replacement), according to baseball reference, was tied with Pirates third baseman Ke’Bryan Hayes for the most in MLB this year, and ranks third all-time for a Rockie in a single season
Rodgers is the first Colorado player to take the award since DJ LeMahieu in 2018. Ryan McMahon, also nominated, did not win at third base as former Rockies player Nolan Arenado won his 10th straight.
"Guys push me every day," Rodgers said last month about his defensive progress. "I can't thank Stu enough. Guys just being there for me, helping push me and keep me accountable. A lot goes into it. ... I'm definitely happy with how far I've come."
That red machine, which now has a much fancier carrying case, was the key for Rodgers. They used dimple balls, a lightweight ball that emulates the spin of a regular baseball without fear of it hurting him if he gets hit.
The machine, formally called a Power Heater Pro, allowed him to practice fielding balls backhanded and forehanded, in addition to taking grounders at top speed. Most importantly, it forced him to slow down and concentrate more, two things that were hindering him early in the season. Rodgers made just three errors after June 1.
Rodgers, the Rockies' 2015 top draft pick, played in 137 games during his first full season, turning 99 double plays and compiling 411 assists. He is also a Silver Slugger finalist.