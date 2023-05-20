Rangers 11, Rockies 5

What happened: The Texas Rangers struck for four runs in each of the first two innings while the Colorado Rockies managed to score just one run in the first seven innings until a late rally in the final two innings when the game was already out of reach. Former Colorado pitcher Jon Gray (five innings, five hits, one run, two walks, six strikeouts) got the best of his former team as Texas clinched the series victory with an 11-5 win on Saturday afternoon.

On the mound: Facing off against someone he was teammates with for five years, Kyle Freeland struggled on Saturday afternoon. Coming off an impressive six scoreless innings last weekend against the Phillies, he allowed eight runs (five earned) on nine hits in just two innings of work as he suffered his fifth loss of the season.

At the plate: The Rockies bats woke up when it was too late, scoring four runs in the final two innings. Colorado racked up 13 hits as a team, but left 10 runners on base in the game. Jurickson Profar had a three-hit day, while Harold Castro had a pair of hits and a pair of RBI.

What's next: Colorado Rockies (RHP Connor Seabold, 1-0, 5.14 ERA) at Texas Rangers (LHP Andrew Heaney, 2-3, 4.71 ERA) at 12:35 p.m. MT Sunday (AT&T SportsNet)