As Chase Anderson got jolted around the league, he never gave up hope that he would find his place again.

Not when he was in Triple-A as a veteran who had failed to show his arm was still big-league caliber.

Not when he was released, designated for assignment or traded for cash considerations by six teams in the last two years.

And not when the Rays had him only seven days, sending him off before he even had a chance to get going.

"It's very humbling, but I think it was good for me," Anderson said of his journey.

Anderson, 35, knew his arm still felt fine and that he still had good days ahead of him. He was confident that someone would see his worth and give him a chance to be a major-league starter again.

That team turned out to be the Rockies.

Colorado, in desperate need of pitching with four starters on the injured list, claimed Anderson on May 12 off waivers from the Rays. Germán Márquez (Tommy John), Antonio Senzatela (UCL sprain), Ryan Feltner (skull fracture) and Noah Davis (elbow inflammation) are all sidelined currently, all but Davis expected to be out long term. With little pitching talent close to the majors, the Rockies had to go outside the organization to fill a spot.

"I'm just trying to come in here and help this team stabilize their rotation," Anderson said. "Looking at it from afar, they have some good arms. If I can do my job who knows what can happen."

Anderson made his first start with the Rockies on Tuesday, impressing in his debut with the team. He pitched five shutout innings, allowing just one hit. His pitch count was low — only 58 — as he was relieving with Tampa Bay and isn't fully built up yet.

That will increase with time. Anderson said he enjoyed his time as a reliever, but starting — which was his only focus for the first six years of his career — is his favorite.

"The Rockies want me to start here," Anderson said. "I love starting and I'm thankful for this opportunity."

Anderson, having been around the league a few times, already has experience at Coors Field. Hitting his locations is important anywhere, but especially at altitude. He's also learned not to hunt the strikeout, instead focusing on getting weak contact and letting the defense do the work. He did just that — striking out only three and getting the other 12 of his outs via ground balls and flyouts.

"I thought he threw the ball well," manager Bud Black said. "He pitched. He did a real good job."