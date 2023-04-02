SAN DIEGO — Hensley "Bam Bam" Meulens still recalls the first time he saw Jurickson Profar play.

Meulens, a Curacao native, used to travel around the island teaching free clinics. Profar attended one at his local park, and Meulens said he knew right away that Profar had what it took to make it big. He just assumed it was going to be at a different position.

At 11 years old, Profar could already throw 90 mph.

"I advised him to sign as a pitcher," Meulens said on Sunday from the visitor's dugout at Petco Park. "He was such a great athlete and he's stood out since he was young."

Now, the two are reunited on the Rockies, Meulens as the Rockies' hitting coach and Profar as the team's new leadoff hitter and left fielder. After visa issues, Profar finally joined the Rockies on Sunday, where he went 0-for-3 with a walk in his first game as the Rockies fell to the Padres 3-1.

"It's very, very exciting," Profar said of finally being with the team. "I love playing baseball. This is a new opportunity for me and I'm ready for it."

Meulens, hired in November, recruited Profar all offseason. He has seen Profar at all stages of his career — from his Little League World Series days to when he was with the Rangers and had the yips after shoulder surgery, to the impact he had on the Padres during their playoff run a year ago. Meulens knew that the Rockies, seeking a solid leadoff man, could use a player like Profar.

"He's a fiery player," Meulens said. "He plays with a lot of energy. He doesn't like to fail. You like to have those type of guys who want to win and want to give 100 percent every day. He's been like that since I've known him."

Profar, coming off a good year with the Padres, was seeking a multi-year deal somewhere. By the time mid-March rolled around, though, Profar still didn't have a team and the Rockies needed another outfielder after Sean Bouchard went down. They were finally able to come to an agreement on a one-year, $7.75 million deal on March 19.

The Rockies tried to get Profar to the United States as quickly as they could. They sent head athletic trainer Keith Dugger to Curacao to perform the physical instead of having Profar come to Arizona, as Profar would have had to just turn around and fly back to get his visa and that would have slowed down the process.

The deal became official on March 21. But, unluckily for Profar and the Rockies, there were complications sorting out the visa. Profar finally got all his paperwork complete on March 27 and reported to Arizona the next day, arriving just about the time the Rockies departed for San Diego for Opening Day.

The Rockies kept Profar in Arizona, having him take at-bats in minor league games to make up for time he missed. The Rockies, unable to call anyone up to replace Profar, played with only three people on their bench for the first three games of the season.

On Saturday, Profar finally joined the team. He arrived midway through the game, giving Meulens a big hug and shaking manager Bud Black's hand for the first time. Less than 24 hours later, at the stadium he called home for the last three years, Profar took to the field with his new team for the first time.

"I'm very excited," he said. "I'm very excited for the whole season."