Kris Bryant peered across the Rockies clubhouse at his teammates and knew the conversations needed to change.

On the heels of six consecutive late losses, he saw heads hanging low with disappointment. The final results were overshadowing some of the positives he saw from the dugout. He wanted them to see the daylight, not be clouded by a few late miscues.

So he and Charlie Blackmon led a players-only meeting after Saturday's 5-4 loss to Baltimore. The next day, the team flipped the script and completed its own comeback effort to avoid a sweep.

Both of the veterans have been through their share of lows in the majors. A 2016 World Series run for Bryant on the Chicago Cubs would not have been possible without a positive clubhouse — and his experience reaching the highest level is helping the Rockies find their own version of chemistry.

"One thing I took from playing with the Cubs was, even in our losses, we were talking — there was never pouting after the games," Bryant said. "You take five or 10 minutes, then you can put a little music back on. You can't just keep going down. Against the Orioles, I saw a lot of awesome baseball in a playoff atmosphere — you need to reward yourself for the good times, too."

The philosophy is not one where losing is accepted. It is one where the positive plays, and the replication of those, take a front seat.

Baltimore's success, especially late in games against the Rockies, came from putting together good at-bats and plays. The more a team stacks up, the more the wins will come.

Bryant pointing out the winning plays. Ezequiel Tovar's heads-up play to fire a throw home; Brenton Doyle's work ethic in the cage and in-game swings and Michael Toglia's recent swing changes that are paying off.

"You should reward yourself for times where, even if you didn't win the game, you did something good that will help us win in the future," Bryant said.

Ignoring progress can be a hindrance to it happening altogether, and the two have 21 seasons between them of experience to add a holistic view.

"(Kris) and I have endured a lot of failures personally in our careers," Blackmon said. "We've been through the ups and downs. And most guys in here give us the benefit of the doubt when we voice opinions. They are willing to listen.

Sign Up For Free: Mile High 5 Your daily report on everything sports in Colorado - covering the Denver Broncos, Denver Nuggets, Colorado Avalanche, and columns from Woody Paige and Paul Klee. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

"If nothing else, we wanted them to know this is nothing new. You won't always feel this bad or banged up. It's good for us to shed a little perspective — you can't live or die with every moment."

The camaraderie in Colorado's clubhouse has been a work in progress.

Before the 1-5 road trip, players were circled in the near side of the clubhouse talking. Laughs were shared, and the day before it happened too because of friendly competition at the card table.

Veterans being traded have left a new group of Rockies to figure out their way. Nolan Jones, Tovar, Doyle and other rookies are settling into their spot among the team, and displaying their personalities with building comfort.

Bryant's vision of what the Rockies can ultimately be involves each of them.

"I think it shows that a guy like Kris or Charlie, or other veteran players, feel it's important to get certain messages across to players," manager Bud Black said. "Kris had some things he wanted to say that were positive, and that he wanted to guys to understand.

"It shows an investment in the team, and (Kris) caring about the organization."

Bryant's tenure with the Rockies has been plagued with injuries, but his presence in the clubhouse hasn't taken a toll. Blackmon, Ryan McMahon, Kyle Freeland and him are all part of the team's leading nucleus, both on the field and off.

"I can still really help these guys out, even if I haven't been able to be as hands-on and on the field," Bryant said.

The lines of communication in Black's clubhouses are always open. And with it, the meetings aren't always his to call.

For a night, Bryant needed to. And the Rockies hope the meetings pay off as the season winds down and they look to build positives for 2024.