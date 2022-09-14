The best day of Kyle Freeland's career came against the White Sox in 2017. So it's only fitting that one of his best outings of this season came against the same team.
Wednesday wasn't an easy start by any means. He had just one clean inning — and that wasn't until his six-pitch sixth — and he battled through traffic all afternoon. But Freeland had all of his pitches working for him, and his fastball was especially crucial in allowing him to get ahead early in counts.
Freeland ended his day after 6 ⅔ innings, allowing seven hits but no runs.
"I thought he was really good from the get-go," manager Bud Black said to reporters. "I thought the fastball played today as well as anytime all year ... I thought he was outstanding."
Seven years ago, Freeland threw 8 ⅓ no-hit innings against the White Sox in just his 18th career major league start. Melky Cabrera, now retired, broke up the would-be no hitter in the ninth with a single, the only hit Freeland gave up that July day as he went on to finish seventh in the NL rookie of the year voting.
His career since has been a long, winding road. He went from a top-four finish in CY Young voting in 2018 to back in the minors a year later. And while this year has also been up and down, Freeland has found stability in the last month of the season.
Entering Wednesday, Freeland had given up just two runs in 11 ⅔ innings in September. If everything lines up as planned, Freeland should have time to make four more starts. And while playoffs are clearly out of the picture for the Rockies, ending the season on a high note can still be a big confidence boost heading into next spring.
"I'm definitely in a groove," Freeland said. "I feel really good about my entire arsenal right now. Everything has been working with me, not against me."
MiLB Union Approved
Minor league baseball players are now officially in the Major League Baseball Players Association, the union that represents big league players. Their union-authorization cards were approved by an arbitrator and MLB voluntarily recognized them.
"It's good that we chose to support them," said Austin Gomber, the Rockies' player representative. "I would imagine it's going to help the conditions down there to some extent I think it's good that those guys came together and that we supported them."
Although MLB has improved some minor league conditions in recent years — including housing for those making under a certain salary — there is still a long way to go.