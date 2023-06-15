Atlanta Braves 8, Colorado Rockies 3

What happened: Colorado dropped the first matchup of a four-game series against the Braves. The Rockies squandered an early lead and got blown up for five runs in the second inning. Colorado has now lost two consecutive games after previously rattling off three straight wins. There are six games left on their current road trip, now with a 29-42 overall record.

At the plate: Elias Diaz blasted a 415-foot leadoff homer in the second inning to give the Rockies a 1-0 lead. Ezequiel Tovar kept the power party rolling with his own 424-foot home run in the fourth. Brenton Doyle walked in the fifth and Tovar brought him home with an RBI single after Doyle stole second. But Colorado never closed a big scoring gap.

On the mound: Kyle Freeland struggled with seven earned runs on nine hits over just 4⅓ innings. He issued three walks and one strikeout before getting pulled. The bullpen was also uneven. Matt Carasiti settled things down with a scoreless sixth. But Pierce Johnson gave up a home run to Matt Olson in the seventh. Then Brad Hand retired three consecutive Braves in the eighth.

What’s next: Rockies (RHP Dinelson Lamet) vs. Braves (LHP Jared Shuster), 5:20 p.m. Friday at Truist Park.