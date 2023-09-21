In his MLB Insider, Denver Gazette beat writer Luke Zahlmann takes you around the Rockies and MLB:

Kyle Freeland spoke with trembling words many times during 2019 and dealt with the demotions and emotions that came with his struggles on the mound.

Complacency struck the lefty and taught him a valuable baseball lesson of fine tuning. His 2.85 earned run average in 2018 gave Freeland confidence that he would not have to change a thing.

His newly developed changeup is both the story of a vital career lesson and how much room Freeland still has to grow, despite being 30 years old. He fine-tuned the pitch over months of changing grips before installing it — in an actual game against Arizona on Sept. 5, without ever having thrown it in a spring training outing or against live hitters.

He shifted a grip from the side as a circle change to a modified splitter and then finally a three-finger splitter. The goal was to create a pitch with control and a downward tilt on the ball, forcing it to fade left.

Steve Foster, the organization's pitching director, did a double take when Freeland previously changed his fastball grip as a rookie during struggles. That pitch was taken into a game without ever being thrown, period. It was a result of his adjustment on the seams and showed Colorado how unique his pitching mind works.

"I did this in my rookie year too, it was probably midway through the season," Freeland said. "My fastball had a very heavy two-seam (action) and in a bullpen before a start at home, my two-seam wasn't running and had random cut to it. So I decided to back my finger up on the seam.

"After the game (Steve Foster) asked me if I changed anything, and I told him. He said 'I've never seen a pitcher change a grip right before a start and roll with it.'"

Freeland went into the start and used the new fastball without issue. He threw his changeup one time in his start on Aug. 30 before throwing it 20 times in the following start with a new grip.

His first try was to Evan Longoria, and he fouled it off. The next changeup came the same at-bat and dipped right below the veteran's bat for the first of his three swinging strikes with the pitch against the Diamondbacks.

The effort to change pitch grips is used for the future, more so than the present for Freeland.

He began adjusting and throwing the new changeup with a month left in the season — a campaign that ended early after his right oblique strain Sept. 16 against San Francisco. The purpose was to get live-game repetitions with it, and enable another offseason of tinkering.

Data, spin rates and even live hitter's reactions will be Freeland's data points.

"In general, your repertoire is your repertoire, but you always have to be learning, adjusting and messing with your stuff to make it better," Freeland said. "I fell into a hole after 2018, I just thought what I did last year, I could just roll with it again. I quickly learned that the league adjusts to you.

"I have this new grip and a new pitch, and I get to use it for a month before the offseason. I'll be able to really hone that pitch."

The Rockies' standing in the National League helps.

Without a postseason push, Colorado's pitchers and hitters are getting various chances to either prove or improve themselves. While Hunter Goodman is focused on consistent contact as a rookie, Freeland and others are focusing on pitch types and grips. Or maybe they are looking at arm slot troubles like Daniel Bard.

All of the work has a purpose of ending the losing.

Colorado is trying each day to create winning habits and plays. The efforts are to reach a place where September is no longer tinkering time, but competing time.

Freeland experienced it in 2017 and 2018 when he contributed to back-to-back Rockies' playoff berths. The lessons he learned about complacency after the postseason runs stick with him today.

The southpaw will continue to refine his own arsenal. His real power may come in his ability to see pitching in a unique way, and the rubbing-off effect it can have on other young starters like Ryan Feltner, Peter Lambert and the next wave of Rockies' pitchers after them.

What I'm hearing

-- The days of Jacob deGrom making Cy Young voting easy are gone, and the National League's race this year is as contested as ever.

San Diego's Blake Snell has worked around the league's largest walk numbers to post a 2.33 earned run average in 31 starts. Philadelphia's Zack Wheeler has a league-high 5.4 wins above replacement. Atlanta's Spencer Strider is averaging nearly 14 strikeouts per nine (13.81) — two full punchouts ahead of Snell in second (11.74)

Voting will be varied because even a longtime manager and pitcher like Bud Black struggles to parse through the candidate's differences.

"It's gonna be close," Black said. "I'd have to bear down a little more to give an answer. It's not clear-cut, and I'd have to dig into the numbers. They all probably have a valid case to be named."

Strider's team is the World Series favorite. Wheeler and Snell are locked into postseason chases with their respective clubs. Justin Steele and Logan Webb, both top candidates, are too.

The race will come down to the final starts, and what better way to settle an award race?

What I'm seeing

-- Brendan Rodgers' injury this year stopped the Rockies from their ideal infield defense, until now.

He, along with Ezequiel Tovar, showed off Colorado's middle infield and its exploits Wednesday with a quick-flip double play. Headlines have gone to Brenton Doyle and Nolan Jones for their outfield defense this year, and rightfully so. But the infield may be one of the league's best.

Ryan McMahon is in the driver's seat for the Gold Glove nod at third. Rodgers earned his first last year. Tovar may also be in line for the award in the next two years.

Before long, the Rockies could boast at least four Gold Glove winners in their everyday lineup. If Jones continues to ascend, that number could reach five before most of them have even reached arbitration.

-- The hype around Corbin Carroll's rookie season was loud, and somehow still may have undersold his ability.

Arizona's center fielder became the first in MLB history Wednesday to reach 25 home runs and 50 stolen bases. His seventh-inning homer clinched the power part. Stolen bases in the first and third innings respectively did the rest.

Mike Trout reached 30 home runs and 49 stolen bases in his rookie year but fell short of the milestone. Carroll's opening campaign in the majors is something the league has never seen before and may put him on a similar career trajectory. It is a good start, at least.

Minor League Minute

-- Ryan Ritter may not have an open spot on the Rockies yet, but he is doing his best to lead Single-A Fresno in the meantime as the franchise's No. 20 prospect.

He was named the California League Most Valuable Player Tuesday, and also the league's top shortstop. Alongside him, both Zach Agnos and Michael Prosecky were also named to the league's All-Star team. Steve Soliz was also named Manager of the Year.

Ritter became the Grizzlies' third MVP in their history thanks to a .305 average and 18 homers with Fresno. He was promoted to High-A Spokane in July before another jump to Double-A Hartford this month.

Before he moved to Spokane, Ritter led the league in home runs and extra-base hits and was tied for the California League lead in runs driven in en route to four Player of the Week awards, which was also a league-high mark.

His efforts, along with his teammates, helped Soliz and company to a 78-54 record in his inaugural season.

Agnos and Prosecky did their damage in different ways but received similar recognition. The former was picked as an All-Star reliever thanks to his 27 saves and 2.06 earned run average. For Prosecky, it was as a 21-game starter with a 2.72 ERA and 125 strikeouts in 109 innings.