Longtime Rockies color analyst and former MLB pitcher George Frazier died Monday at the age of 68, the team announced.

Frazier was a staple on the air from 1998 to 2015, including during the team's lone World Series appearance, "Rocktober" in 2007. The Oklahoma native won the 1987 World Series as a right-handed pitcher for the Minnesota Twins.

Frazier's straightforward approach to his on-air analysis was appreciated by Rockies fans. The Tulsa World reported Frazier is survived by his wife, Kay, and sons Matt, Brian and Parker and a daughter, Georgia. 

"For a generation of fans, George Frazier was synonymous with Rockies baseball," the Rockies tweeted.

