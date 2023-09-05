Michael Toglia's playing time decreased though his need for at-bats has never been higher.

The Rockies optioned the rookie back to Triple-A Albuquerque on Tuesday before their 3-2 win over Arizona and used the space to select outfielder Cole Tucker. Toglia had played in just four of the team's last eight games since Hunter Goodman debuted on Aug. 27. In his first game back with the Isotopes, Toglia walked three times.

Goodman has started hot and given the Rockies reason to give him more time. He went hitless for the first time since Aug. 30 in the win Tuesday, and has hit .321 since being called up and put into the everyday lineup.

The club also designated Coco Montes for assignment.

In his 45 games with the Rockies, Toglia hit .163 and struggled mightily against left-handed pitching, hitting just .109 in 46 at-bats from the right side of the plate. The added playing time with the Isotopes will give him a greater opportunity to work on the switch-hitting struggles.

Tucker found success in his limited chance. He played in three games for the Rockies earlier this year and hit .429 in seven at-bats. The Rockies designated him for assignment after his last opportunity before sending the former first-round pick back to Albuquerque.

AT&T SportsNet's future in flux for future seasons

The Rockies may soon join a small group of teams in the majors that have their games broadcasted by the league itself instead of a regional network.

AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain informed its workforce that broadcasts may come to an end when the company shuts down Oct. 6. The reported date comes after Colorado's final game Oct. 1 and would end a broadcast deal that has been in place since 1997.

A report also claims that Altitude TV could be an option to replace AT&T SportsNet as the broadcaster of Rockies games. The company has been in notorious negotiations with Comcast since 2019, so many consumers would be unable to watch until those are resolved.

Denver Nuggets and Colorado Avalanche games have had limited availability already.

Colorado could also choose to have the league take over broadcasting rights — the same maneuver the San Diego Padres and Arizona Diamondbacks chose after their own company's closures. Games would then be broadcast over MLB.TV. Which option the franchise chooses would determine what type of cash flow the rights would inject into it.

Interest for the Rockies has shown in attendance despite the club's 100-plus-loss pace. They have drawn an average of 32,190 fans in 67 games which is 13th-best in MLB.

Rockies Single-A lefty wins award in first full season

Michael Prosecky has been lights out lately for Single-A Fresno and received California League Pitcher of the Month honors for August because of it.

The lefty threw 28 innings in five starts and held opponents to a 0.96 earned run average. He also led the league with 38 strikeouts in August and held opponents to a .149 average.

Prosecky was taken in the sixth round of the 2022 draft and is getting his first taste of Single-A baseball this year at 22 years old. He has a 2.67 ERA in 20 starts and has 124 strikeouts in 104⅓ innings after throwing only an inning in rookie ball last year.

Rockies 3, Diamondbacks 2

What happened: A throwing error proved to be the deciding miscue for the Diamondbacks as the Rockies held on for the close road win. Kyle Freeland tossed his third quality start since Aug. 8 to lead the way for Colorado's first win in Arizona since Aug. 6, 2022.

On the mound: Kyle Freeland had a quality start after allowing two earned runs in six innings. It was his lowest allowance since July 9 and the fourth time since then that he has gone at least six innings. Jake Bird and Matt Koch each worked scoreless innings. Tyler Kinley fired a clean ninth to close the win for the second save in his last three appearances.

At the plate: Brenton Doyle tripled for the second time in the last four games and the third time this season as part of his two hits. Brendan Rodgers had a pair of hits as well. Charlie Blackmon and Nolan Jones drove in a run apiece — the third came on a Diamondbacks' throwing error.

What's next: Colorado Rockies (RHP Chris Flexen, 1-6) at Arizona Diamondbacks (RHP Zach Davies, 2-5) at 1:40 p.m. MT Wednesday at Chase Field (AT&T SportsNet).