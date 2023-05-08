What happened: A two-run shot from Rodolfo Castro was the difference in this one, as the Pirates beat the Rockies 2-0 to open the three-game series.

On the mound: A good old fashion pitchers' duel. Kyle Freeland pitched seven innings, giving up just that two-run home run. Mitch Keller pitched a complete game shutout for the Pirates. Keller allowed just four hits.

At the plate: Kris Bryant had two hits, including the 1,000th of his career. Charlie Blackmon and Mike Moustakas were the only other Colorado players to get a hit.

What's next: Colorado Rockies (RHP Connor Seabold, 0-0, 5.30) at Pittsburgh Pirates (TBD) at 4:35 p.m. MT Tuesday (AT&T SportsNet).