The Colorado Rockies selected Tennessee right-handed pitcher Chase Dollander with the No. 9 overall pick in the 2023 MLB draft.

Dollander, 21, recently capped his junior season with an appearance in the College World Series. He was considered the ninth overall available prospect entering the draft, per MLB.com.

From his scouting report:

“Dollander's devastating arsenal begins with a 95-97 mph fastball that peaks at 99 and produces elite swing-and-miss rates with its combination of velocity and carry. His best secondary pitch is a tight slider that parks in the mid-80s and reaches 91 mph, and it can be a well-above-average offering with sweep at its best. He also has a bigger mid-70s curveball and a fading upper-80s changeup, both of which can be solid pitches but aren't as consistent as his primary weapons.”

Dollander established himself as one of the nation’s top pitching prospects as a Tennessee sophomore in 2022 going 10-0 with a 2.39 ERA to win SEC pitcher of the year honors. Dollander’s performance slipped as a junior with arm slot and location problems, posting a 4.75 ERA over 17 starts. He still brings a high-potential arm the Rockies desperately need to bolster their starting rotation.

Colorado’s next pick is No. 46 overall in the second round.

This story will be updated.