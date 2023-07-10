The Rockies selected eight players on Day 2 of the MLB draft. Here’s what you need to know about each new prospect:

Jack Mahoney / No. 77 overall (third round)

Position: Right-handed pitcher

Previous school: South Carolina

Age: 21

Height/Weight: 6-3, 205

MLB.com prospect ranking: 120

Notable: Posted a 1.62 ERA as college freshman before undergoing Tommy John surgery. Did not play in 2022. But he returned strong last season with fastball velocity that touches 97 mph.

Isaiah Coupet / No. 109 overall (fourth round)

Position: Left-handed pitcher

Previous school: Ohio State

Age: 20

Height/Weight: 6-1, 190

MLB.com prospect ranking: 189

Notable: Projects as a reliever who thrives behind a mid-70s curveball and a low 80s slider. Transitioned from the bullpen to the starting rotation and posted a team-best 3.55 ERA last season.

Kyle Karros / No. 145 overall (fifth round)

Position: Third baseman

Previous school: UCLA

Age: 20

Height/Weight: 6-5, 220

MLB.com prospect ranking: 136

Notable: Son of long-time Major Leaguer Eric Karros (1991-2004). Started his junior season at UCLA batting .364 through his first 18 games before missing time with an ankle injury.

Cade Denton / No. 172 overall (sixth round)

Position: Right-handed pitcher

Previous school: Oral Roberts

Age: 21

Height/Weight: 6-3, 180

MLB.com prospect ranking: 184

Notable: One of the best pure relievers in this draft. Tied for the NCAA Division-I lead last season with a school-record 15 saves. His fastball reaches 99 mph.

Seth Halvorsen / No. 202 overall (seventh round)

Position: Right-handed pitcher

Previous school: Tennessee

Age: 23

Height/Weight: 6-2, 225

MLB.com prospect ranking: N/A

Notable: Teammate of Colorado’s No. 9 overall pick RHP Chase Dollander. Missed the 2022 season due to injury. Posted a 3.81 ERA out of the bullpen in his only season at Tennessee.

Braylen Wimmer / No. 232 overall (eighth round)

Sign Up For Free: Mile High 5 Your daily report on everything sports in Colorado - covering the Denver Broncos, Denver Nuggets, Colorado Avalanche, and columns from Woody Paige and Paul Klee. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

Position: Shortstop

Previous school: South Carolina

Age: 22

Height/Weight: 6-4, 200

MLB.com prospect ranking: N/A

Notable: Started 56 games as a senior last season. Batted .304 with 64 runs scored, 11 doubles, 14 home runs and 43 RBI. Also led South Carolina with 13 stolen bases.

Ben McCabe / No. 262 overall (ninth round)

Position: Catcher

Previous school: UCF

Age: 23

Height/Weight: 6-0, 185

MLB.com prospect ranking: N/A

Notable: Led UCF in batting average (.371), hits (83), runs (63), home runs (19), doubles (15) and total bases (155). Blasted 49 homers over college career.

Jace Kaminska / No. 292 overall (10th round)

Position: Right-handed pitcher

Previous school: Nebraska

Age: 21

Height/Weight: 6-2, 235

MLB.com prospect ranking: N/A

Notable: Went 7-3 with a 4.13 ERA over 14 starts in his first season at Nebraska after transferring form Wichita State.

COLORADO LOCALS IN 2023 DRAFT

SS Walker Martin, Eaton, No. 52 (second round), San Francisco Giants

SS Chase Jaworsky, Rock Canyon, No. 164 (fifth round), Houston Astros

OF Jonah Cox, Oral Roberts (Flatirons Academy), No. 166 (sixth round), Oakland Athletics

OF Ethan O’Donnell, Virginia (Regis Jesuit), No. 168 (sixth round), Cincinatti Reds