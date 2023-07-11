The Rockies wrapped up the final day of the MLB draft with 10 picks. Here’s a rundown of each new prospect and the Colorado locals taken in this year’s draft.

Stu Flesland III/No. 322 overall (11th round)

• Position: left-handed pitcher

• Previous school: Washington

• Age: 22

• Height/Weight: 6-5, 207

• Notable: 7-2 over 16 starts with a 4.12 ERA last season

Bryson Hammer/No. 352 overall (12th round)

• Position: left-handed pitcher

• Previous school: Dallas Baptist

• Age: 21

• Height/Weight: 6-1, 186

• Notable: 48 strikeouts in his lone spring at Dallas Baptist

Caleb Hobson/No. 382 overall (13th round)

• Position: outfielder

• Previous school: University of Tennessee-Martin

• Age: 21

• Height/Weight 6-1, 183

• Notable: Batted .318 with nine doubles last season

Hunter Mann/No. 412 overall (14th round)

• Position: right-handed pitcher

• Previous school: Tennessee Tech

• Age: 21

• Height/Weight: 6-7, 225

• Notable: 91 strikeouts after transferring from Columbia State CC

Darius Perry/No. 442 overall (15th round)

• Position: catcher

• Previous school: UCLA

• Age: 22

• Height/Weight: 6-2, 210

• Notable: combined for 55 RBI over his final two college seasons

Austin Emener/No. 472 overall (16th round)

• Position: Left-handed pitcher

• Previous school: East Tennessee State

• Age: 21

• Height/Weight: 6-4, 215

• Notable: 5.40 ERA last spring with 62 strikeouts

Aidan Longwell/No. 502 overall (17th round)

• Position: first baseman

• Previous school: Kent State

• Age: 21

• Height/Weight: 6-1, 205

• Notable: batted .404 as a junior with 10 home runs

Yanzel Correa/No. 532 overall (18th round)

• Position: right-handed pitcher

• Previous school: International Baseball Academy (Puerto Rico)

• Age: 18

• Height/Weight: 6-4, 210

• Notable: fastball reaches low 90s

Kannon Handy/No. 562 overall (19th round)

• Position: left-handed pitcher

• Previous school: Colorado Mesa

• Age: 23

• Height/Weight: 6-3, 210

• Notable: threw no-hitter in 2022 against Colorado School of Mines

Troy Butler/No. 592 overall (20th round)

• Position: right-handed pitcher

• Previous school: Herkimer County CC

• Age: 20

• Height/Weight: 6-2, 195

• Notable: posted 4.84 ERA last season over 11 games

COLORADO LOCALS IN 2023 MLB DRAFT

• SS Walker Martin, Eaton, No. 52 (second round), San Francisco Giants

• SS Chase Jaworsky, Rock Canyon, No. 164 (fifth round), Houston Astros

• OF Jonah Cox, Oral Roberts (Flatirons Academy), No. 166 (sixth round), Oakland Athletics

• OF Ethan O’Donnell, Virginia (Regis Jesuit), No. 168 (sixth round), Cincinnati Reds

• OF Colby Shade, Oregon (Fort Collins), No. 263 (ninth round), Miami Marlins

• LHP Graham Osman, Long Beach State (Colorado Academy), No. 288 (10th round), Cincinnati Reds

• INF Jack Moss, Texas A&M (Cherry Creek), No. 318 (11th round), Cincinnati Reds

• LHP Brady Rose, Dallas Baptist (Standley Lake), No. 372 (12th round), New York Yankees

• RHP Cale Lansville, San Jacinto College (ThunderRidge), No. 420 (14th round), San Francisco Giants

• LHP Harry Gustin, Hawaii (Smoky Hill), No. 551 (18th round), San Diego Padres

• LHP Laif Palmer, Golden, No. 591 (20th round), Texas Rangers