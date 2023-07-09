Walker Martin made Colorado prep history at the 2023 MLB Draft.

The Eaton infielder was selected No. 52 overall in the second round by the San Francisco Giants. He becomes the first Colorado high school player drafted within the first three rounds since 1997; Darnell McDonald (Cherry Creek, Orioles).

Martin entered the draft as MLB.com’s No. 30 overall available prospect after winning three straight Class 3A state championships at Eaton. He led the nation in high school home runs (20) last season while batting .633 with 75 RBI, 64 runs and 11 doubles. He maintained a stretch of nine consecutive games with a homer. The powerful left-handed hitter was named the Colorado's high school player of the year by Gatorade and MaxPreps.

Martin (6-2, 185) signed a letter of intent to play college baseball for Arkansas and did not close the door pre-draft on joining the Razorbacks this fall. He recently told 103.7 FM The Buzz in Little Rock: “I’m pumped about coming to school, but we’ll see what happens. I’m excited to be a hog.”