It's no secret the Colorado Rockies need help, and lots of it.
But with free agency set to begin on Thursday, who should they go after? And, realistically, who do they have a shot to land?
A look at some obtainable targets:
Starting Pitchers
This should be Colorado's top priority. But as has been well-documented through the years, convincing a top free-agent starter to choose Coors Field has never been easy for the Rockies. They've signed just three free-agent starters since 2015 — Kyle Kendrick (2015), Jose Mujíca (2020) and Chad Kuhl (2022). None were top class, and none made it through a full season.
It's safe to say fans can cross Jacob deGrom off their dream board, and they probably will have better luck going the trade route to get another starter.
If they go the free-agent route, a pitcher like José Quintana could be an option. He has a low spin rate and a high ground-ball rate, two factors that typically translate to success at Coors Field.
Also on the market is Tyler Anderson, who started his career with the Rockies and saw a resurgence with the Dodgers last year. At 36, Johnny Cueto isn't a long-term solution but could be a nice filler to buy the Rockies time to develop some of their younger prospects. Cueto had his best year since 2018 with the White Sox, ending with a 3.35 ERA and 118 ERA+.
Centerfield
It's been an open secret that the Rockies are interested in Brandon Nimmo as a centerfielder and leadoff hitter. But the Mets' fan favorite will come at a high cost, and the Mets under Steven Cohen have proven they are willing to shell out the big bucks. Colorado must out-bid a number of teams to lock down the Wyoming native.
There are a lot of teams looking for center fielders, and Nimmo and Aaron Judge are the only jewels of the class. Adam Duvall has the power potential — he hit 38 home runs in 2021 and 22 in 2022 — but may not have the defensive skills to handle the Coors outfielder. Jackie Bradley Jr. is a former Gold Glove winner, but didn't perform at the plate last year.
Relievers
Every team needs help here. With Tyler Kinley out until at least mid-season and Carlos Estévez not under contract, the Rockies could really use a reliable veteran in their bullpen. Bonus points if they are left-handed, as Lucas Gilbreath and Austin Gomber (if he's in the pen and not the rotation) are their only current options.
Taylor Rogers wasn't his best in 2022, but the Littleton native knows better than most how to handle altitude. An All-Star in 2021, Rodgers spent last season with the Padres and Brewers.