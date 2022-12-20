The Rockies signed their first major league free agent last week who was not on their team a year prior, signing Pierce Johnson to a one-year, $5 million deal.

With some bullpen help in place, the Rockies still are in need of a left-handed hitter and another starting pitcher. With free agents signing fast, few of the top talent remain.

Here's a look at some of the top remaining players at these spots.

Left-handed hitters

Michael Conforto, outfielder

The Rockies would probably find him a lot more attractive if he was a centerfielder who didn't miss all of last year with a shoulder injury. But alas, that's not the case. He's a risk and has some suitors already, a list that does not currently include the Rockies. His career numbers are good though — .255 with an average of 16 home runs a year during his seven seasons in New York — and he's probably looking for a one-year deal to get his career back on track.

Rafael Ortega, centerfielder

Sign Up For Free: Mile High 5 Your daily report on everything sports in Colorado - covering the Denver Broncos, Denver Nuggets, Colorado Avalanche, and columns from Woody Paige and Paul Klee. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

The Rockie have been pretty adamant about wanting their left-handed acquisition to play primarily centerfield. Problem is, there aren't many options left. Ortega, originally signed by the Rockies as an international free agent in 2008, has had a winding career path. But he had the best year of his career in 2021, and followed that up with another solid season for the Cubs in 2022. He does not have much power, though, with his career-high being only 11 home runs.

Starting pitchers

The Rockies likely aren't capable of getting a top free agent starter to come to Colorado. And they do have the bare minimum needed in their rotation to start the season, plus two more if Ryan Rolison and Peter Lambert can complete their comeback. There's no such thing as too much pitching depth, though, and the Rockies could really use a veteran on a two-year deal until some of their prospects are developed.

Wade Miley, LHP

At 36, Miley is approaching the end of his career. He was injured for most of 2022, pitching only nine games for the Cubs and only one over six innings. These factors could make him just the right price for the Rockies. Miley throws primarily a cutter-changeup, with a four-seamer and slider also in his arsenal.

Michael Wacha, RHP

Want a pitcher not at their tail end of their career? At 30, Wacha is one of the youngest starters still available. He spent last season with the Red Sox, where he had a 3.32 ERA with a 127 ERA+ in 23 starts.