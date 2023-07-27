In his MLB Insider, Denver Gazette beat writer Luke Zahlmann takes you around the Rockies and MLB:

Just the measurements of Cincinnati Reds' Elly De La Cruz read like something out of a video game.

A 6-foot-5, switch-hitting infielder isn't common. His latest 99.8 mile-per-hour assist from third brought the franchise back visions of former fireballer Aroldis Chapman on the mound. He hit a 456-foot home run on Monday, and yet it's just his third long ball of at least 450 feet — the trait that may push the Reds' top prospect the furthest in his career.

His presence has already started to change the team.

Fellow infielder Jonathan India, fresh off a 2021 Rookie of the Year award, could be dealt for "controllable starting pitching" according to MLB.com's Mark Feinsand. De La Cruz is only a part of the thinking.

The Reds, thanks to several trades in recent years, have built a farm system that is ready to contribute. Christian Encarnacion-Strand, Matt McLain and Spencer Steer have been called up in the last two years. But Noelvi Marte, who was acquired as the prized piece when the team traded Luis Castillo, is part of another wave that hasn't made it to Cincinnati yet. Of the Reds' top-20 prospects, 16 are infielders.

Trading India could likely draw in multiple pitchers thanks to the league's need for quality play at shortstop. He had a park-adjusted OPS of 116 in his award-winning season but has struggled in two seasons since the debut. More importantly, he enters arbitration next year which gives him at least three more seasons after this year with any team that acquires him.

Cincinnati Enquirer writer Gordon Wittenmyer has already published reports disputing the trade rumors, but the chance it happens is largely because of the team's success in recent years with rebuilding.

"He’s our guy. Everyone knows that,” rookie infielder Matt McLain told Wittenmyer. “It’s obvious when you watch the games. He’s our guy.”

De La Cruz is changing both the league's media focus and his own team's contention window. And soon, he could very well impact their trade deadline too.

What I'm hearing

-- When the New York Yankees came into Denver, so too did a flock of fans that created a three-game sellout for the Rockies.

In their time in LoDo, fans weren't treated to Aaron Judge's powerful swing as he was still rehabbing from a torn ligament in his toe. His rumored return could happen as soon as Friday against the Orioles, according to the New York Post's Joel Sherman.

Following his exit on June 3, the Yankees have seen their season go downhill. In the 42 games without Judge, New York has hit .220 with a 19-23 record. The team's 47 home runs would've been helped by Judge's pace of a long ball in 8.9 percent of his at-bats — he racked up 2.7 wins above replacement in his 49 games, which still leads the Yankees and second-place Gleyber Torres (1.5).

The Yankees may be buyers, but their biggest addition by far will come in the form of their returning slugger.

What I'm seeing

-- Randal Grichuk has gotten hot at the right time, if Colorado is looking to trade him to a contender.

The veteran outfielder had a quick hiatus after a minor groin pull right after the break, and has rolled ever since. Adding games pre-injury, he had a hitting streak that reached nine games before ending on Wednesday — including a .441 batting average during that span.

A common rumor has been interest from the Yankees. He's hit 18 home runs against the pinstripes — second to his mark against the Orioles for career numbers (21). Their need for a consistent left fielder isn't a new problem, and Grichuk could be the fix.

Whether the Yankees have the best offer among possible suitors remains to be seen, but the fit, and Grichuk's hot streak, have caused constant fodder among Yankees fans.

-- Professional sports fans and hating commissioners are like peanut butter and jelly.

Rob Manfred has often taken the mantle for most hated, right alongside the NFL's Roger Goodell and NHL's Gary Bettman. His comments on the World Series trophy being a "piece of metal" only worsened things after the immunity he gave the Houston Astros' players after they admitted to cheating.

Even still, the owners of the league agreed unanimously on Wednesday to extend his contract until 2029, which will also allow him to be a part of the 2026 collective bargaining agreement (CBA) negotiations.

His ability to pivot, resulting in both scheduling and pace-of-play improvements, likely played a role. Don't expect fans to stop booing him anytime soon, though — it's become part of a commissioner's job, regardless of sport.

Minor League Minute

-- Benny Montgomery had a unique opportunity to hit right before rehabbing Brendan Rodgers at High-A Spokane last week as the Indians' leadoff hitter and has looked the part of a top prospect for much of July.

He saw a nine-game hitting streak come to a close on Wednesday, but rode the heater to a .333 average in July and nine extra-base hits. At just 20 years old, Montgomery is showing reasons why the Rockies took him eighth overall in the 2021 draft.

Before long, he could join some of his top-prospect counterparts at Double-A Hartford — a notoriously hard league to be successful at the plate.

-- The Rockies may soon have a good problem on their hands. Jordan Beck has seen his stock rise in the Colorado system and his power is a big reason why.

He started his year at High-A Spokane with results that didn't stand out — a .220 average in the season's first month and just three home runs. After finding his footing in subsequent months, he was promoted to Double-A Hartford where he went on a recent power streak.

He hit home runs in three consecutive games from July 18-20 and has five in July if you include his numbers while still with Spokane. He racked up 10 bases in a game thanks to a 4-for-5 day with a home run.

Beck is ranked as the fourth-best prospect in the Rockies' system and recently joined the league's top 100 with the graduation of Cleveland's Bo Naylor.