In his MLB Insider, Denver Gazette beat writer Luke Zahlmann takes you around the Rockies and MLB:

The media scrum that surrounded DJ LeMahieu in his return to Coors Field spoke volumes about the attributes that made him a favorite of manager Bud Black.

Media attention never meant much to LeMahieu. It was always about ingesting more baseball. Reporters and team personnel asking questions gets in the way of his pursuit of success on the diamond, and anything that falls into that bucket is something he's sought to avoid in the majors.

In the age of TikTok and short attention spans, LeMahieu remains one of the few still living in the past where focus is paramount.

"There was always an intensity to DJ that I sensed, he was always observant and present," Black said. "When the game started, he was a great competitor. He didn't like excuses (or) bulls---."

Despite three Gold Gloves, LeMahieu was whisked away from the franchise by the New York Yankees and replaced by Daniel Murphy. The money was similar, but since the change, the Rockies have yet to find success.

In his first season with the Yankees, the versatile infielder earned both a Silver Slugger and All-MLB first-team selection. He did the same the following year in 2020 — all the while Murphy accounted for -0.5 wins above replacement and just 16 home runs in 172 games. Both years, LeMahieu was a top-five finisher in American League MVP voting.

His absence coincides with the Rockies' freefall. Since the end of 2018, LeMahieu's final season, the Rockies have yet to finish above .500 and this season have battled a 100-loss pace.

All the while, LeMahieu maintained the love he once had for Coors Field.

"It's a special place as a player and as part of some great teams," LeMahieu said. "My first few years, I was just trying to break the lineup and be part of the team. Our team got really good in my last couple years here, and they made the playoffs two straight years with some really good teams were some pretty fun seasons."

Kyle Freeland, Nolan Arenado, Trevor Story and LeMahieu were part of a group that was built through the minor leagues and brought up on similar timelines.

The bond the group has created was both a big reason for their success, and also a looming reason why it fell apart without LeMahieu onboard. Franchise owner Dick Monfort knows as much.

"In hindsight, losing DJ (LeMahieu) was a big deal. I wish there was a way we could keep DJ — we wish we could re-do that," Monfort told USA Today in 2021.

He's under the lights of New York now. LeMahieu didn't forget his love for Colorado, but has had to cherish from afar.

What I'm Hearing

—The latest message out of Coors Field is that the Rockies will be sellers. At least, that's what manager Bud Black said on MLB Network Radio when asked about the trade deadline.

The question was spawned by multiple years of the Rockies standing pat at the trade deadline. Two years ago, it was Trevor Story's soiled relationship with the franchise and Jon Gray's additional departure — both for nothing more than a qualifying offer draft pick.

Last year, it was Daniel Bard receiving a two-year extension instead of being dealt. Alex Colomé and CJ Cron also made sense as pieces to move, yet neither were.

The Rockies were the only team in MLB that didn't make a trade at last year's deadline.

—The biggest name that could be dealt at this year's deadline is inarguably Shohei Ohtani. He's a half-season rental, and due to be a free agent after the year. He possesses the league's only skillset of both an elite power hitter and a legitimate rotation leader.

Rumors have swirled about the Japanese sensation most of the year, and the messaging about his availability has often matched where the Los Angeles Angels were in the standings.

The latest is that calls for Ohtani are being "listened to," according to several MLB insiders, but the odds of him being traded are still low.

Will the Angels trade a generational talent for the prospect of building a better team around Mike Trout, or will they hold on to Ohtani for the rest-of-season revenue and possibility of re-signing him, as slim as that may be?

—Three teams will likely steal the trade-deadline show: the St. Louis Cardinals, New York Mets and San Diego Padres. Each has found success in spurts, but the downfalls of both injuries and roster construction have effected each. Stars like Nolan Arenado, Paul Goldschmidt, Justin Verlander, Max Scherzer and Juan Soto could all be on the move, if the three teams decide to be a seller. The odds of every one of the names being moved is low, but would make for one of the league's most star-studded deadlines.

***

What I'm Seeing

The Rockies' farm system has churned out top defensive plays for multiple weeks. First, it was Aaron Schunk recreating the tarp play made famous by Nolan Arenado in San Francisco. Then Cole Tucker stole the show, and a homer, with his own efforts at Triple-A Albuquerque.

Take a look:

Minor League Minute

—Zac Veen is the Rockies' prospect with the most anticipation now that Ezequiel Tovar appears to be promoted for good, but Veen's season has been anything but pretty.

A hand injury limited the speedy outfielder to just 46 games at Double-A Hartford. A subsequent surgery to repair ligaments in his left hand effectively ended his third season since being drafted ninth overall by the Rockies in the 2020 draft out of high school. Effects of the injury could be seen in a .209 batting average.

The possibility of Veen playing winter ball came to light last week after Rockies director of player development Chris Forbes broached the possibility on MLB Network Radio.

Any at-bats Veen can get will be valuable for the Rockies. He's ranked as their second-best prospect, but Yanquiel Fernandez could soon take the spot with his rise through the ranks including a strong performance at the MLB Futures Game respresenting Double-A Hartford.