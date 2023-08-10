In his MLB Insider, Denver Gazette beat writer Luke Zahlmann takes you around the Rockies and MLB:

Michael Lorenzen never gave up on his dream of being a starting pitcher, even when the Cincinnati Reds started his move to the outfield.

On his third team in four years, he tossed a no-hitter Wednesday in the Philadelphia Phillies' 7-0 win over Washington. It came in his home debut after being dealt away by the Tigers at the deadline.

The 14th no-hitter in team history also came in front of Lorenzen's family, and their emotions told the story.

His mother Cheryl and wife Cassi — the couple's daughter June Elizabeth in her arms — broke into tears of excitement as the final out dropped into center fielder Johan Rojas' glove.

Lorenzen's father Clif passed away in 2016 after battling a long-term illness. The next game he played after Clif's passing, the transitioning outfielder hit his first major league home run.

The no-hitter came a day before Clif would've celebrated his 68th birthday.

"(If he were here,) he'd be right there with my mom, jumping up and down and showing that type of excitement," Lorenzen told MLB.com. "He would've been fired up, for sure. And I have three brothers at home that I know are celebrating, and a bunch of nieces and nephews that I know are celebrating as well."

The start was Lorenzen's second with the Phillies after being acquired at the deadline for prospect Hao-Yu Lee.

He became the fifth pitcher in league history to throw a no-hitter in his home debut with a club. It was also the Phillies' first no-hitter at Citizens Bank Park since the late Roy Halladay tossed one in the 2010 National League Division Series.

All of it seemed impossible when the Reds put Lorenzen into a hybrid role as a reliever and outfielder in 2019. He registered 29 games in the outfield and appeared 73 times on the mound.

The carousel stopped when Lorenzen signed with the Los Angeles Angels in 2021. He made 18 starts with the club and pitched to a 4.24 earned run average in 2022.

The Detroit Tigers doubled down on his desire to start this year, and he rewarded them with his first All-Star appearance and a deadline deal that landed them their No. 6 prospect.

Lorenzen was stunned when he was picked as the team's lone All-Star.

“I'm like, 'This is fishy, but there's no way that I made the All-Star Game. There's absolutely no way.' And then he told me that I did, and I kind of broke down,” Lorenzen told reporters. “I was like, 'I'm a mid-4 (earned run average), how did I make the All-Star team?'”

Since those comments on July 2, Lorenzen has started six times, including Wednesday's no-hitter. In that span, he has a 1.11 ERA across 40 ⅔ innings.

His two starts with the Phillies have each gone at least eight innings.

"(It's) the coolest moment in my baseball career — going out there for the ninth (inning)," Lorezen told reporters after the no-hitter. "Hearing the fans go wild, it gave me the chills."

No-hitters produce fan favorites. Lorenzen clinched his own piece of Philadelphia history just a month into being there, and the City of Brotherly Love did what it does best to support him — the grounds crew even dug up the mound for Lorenzen to take home with his custom, Vans' cleats headed to Cooperstown.

What I'm seeing

-- Ezequiel Tovar and Nolan Jones are showing the same work ethic in Denver that both Trevor Story and Nolan Arenado used to become great.

I was around the 2019 team that saw both Story and Arenado battle through a 71-91 season. Their intensity throughout it bordered on obsessive, and oftentimes, that's what it takes to be great at something as hard as baseball — a sport where failing 70 percent of the time still makes you an All-Star.

Both Tovar and Jones are having standout rookie seasons, but neither is settling for early success. Both wear a stern look in pregame work and are rarely seen without a bat or glove and a coach nearby helping them work on something.

The paths of Story and Arenado say a lot about how much mindset matters for young players. The Rockies are hoping the end results are similar for their latest pair of baseball fanatics.

-- Fernando Tatis Jr. would draw a lot more headlines if Shohei Ohtani's versatility was not setting new benchmarks for the sport.

His spotlight has focused on the 80-game suspension he received after testing positive for performance-enhancing drugs. But it should now be focused on the former shortstop's ability to become an elite defender wherever he lands.

Between the 2019-21 seasons, Tatis played shortstop in 242 of a possible 273 games. It was not until the final season of that stretch that he started to branch out. This year, he's been solely used in the outfield and quickly become one of the best.

Tatis is one of five outfielders in the majors who have racked up 10 or more runs saved and at least one defensive win above replacement. He is second to Daulton Varsho (19) with his 18 runs saved.

The chants from the stands about steroids are likely deserved but will fade. In their wake, tuning in to watch Tatis conquer another position could become the norm.

What I'm hearing

-- Seattle is building a young rotation that could run the American League.

Jeff Passan pointed out as much in his monologue after the team announced Emerson Hancock's promotion from Double-A Arkansas for Wednesday's start. The 24-year-old right-handed starter is the Mariners' No. 4 prospect and adds to a staff that already includes four starters who are 26 or younger.

"Over the last two years, they have brought up Logan Gilbert, George Kirby, Bryce Miller, Bryan Woo and now Emerson Hancock," Passan told Seattle Sports 710 AM. "They have essentially developed a full rotation internally — that's a ridiculous thing to do over the course of two years. And it's like they're not missing."

In his first start, Hancock threw five innings and allowed one earned run against the Padres.

The rotation supplements a lineup that features Julio Rodríguez who has emerged as one of the league's next stars and a possible sidekick to him in Jarred Kelenic.

Houston has had its run in the AL West, but the young talent coming to Seattle may soon change that.

Minor League minute

-- Victor Vodnik's jersey has changed multiple times in the last month, but his efforts may soon help the Rockies.

The reliever was acquired in the Pierce Johnson trade and assigned to Double-A Hartford. After back-to-back scoreless appearances with the Yard Goats, he was brought up to Triple-A Albuquerque on Tuesday.

His first chance with the Isotopes was a scoreless frame in Wednesday's loss.

Vodnik was mentioned multiple times by both manager Bud Black and general manager Bill Schmidt after the Rockies' seven-pitcher haul at the trade deadline. Both agreed he was the key piece the team was able to obtain among its five deadline deals.

He and Justin Bruihl were acquired in separate deadline deals, but could each help the Rockies in the season's final weeks. Don't be surprised if both are a part of the team's major-league roster by the season's finale against Minnesota.