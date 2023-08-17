In his MLB Insider, Denver Gazette beat writer Luke Zahlmann takes you around the Rockies and MLB:

Elliott Blair deserves some credit for a group of Rockies finding common ground.

Ty Blach and Chase Anderson were introduced by Blair — a minor-league teammate of Blach and college teammate of Anderson at the University of Oklahoma — a decade ago at a spring training Bible study. They ran into one another at the next year's bible study group, and then at another Christian retreat in Beaver Creek in 2015 at a mountain cabin.

The two, along with Brent Suter and Charlie Blackmon, now form a group of Christian believers using their faith to overcome the ups and downs of professional baseball in Colorado.

On road trips, the group joins with KOA radio broadcaster Jerry Schemmel to hold a bible study and discuss their faith. At home, it's Jack Corrigan, the other half of the radio broadcast, that goes to church with the group.

It is changing how the group views failure and the gravity of baseball when combined with the power of faith.

"There's been a lot of hurdles," Blach said. "I was having a lot of success early in my career then got (designated for assignment). Then I got shipped off to another team and DFA'd again, then I blew out my elbow. I've been through it all, and without my faith, I know it would be a lot rockier path."

Anderson's faith was born out of loss, while Blach's was from birth.

Robert Anderson, Chase's father, was his role model in baseball. The two spent time together in the game and built a bond — one Chase envisioned would last until his dad was "90 years old." His father passed away suddenly at 58 years old in 2012 after a heart attack, two days after Robert had been at spring training to watch him and hang out together after games.

In the wake of tragedy, Chase's relationship with his faith solidified.

"As a kid, we were at church periodically, but we really didn't know what it meant to have faith and to live with Jesus Christ," he said. "When my dad passed away in 2012, that's when it hit me and when my life took a turn for the better."

Anderson used faith to overcome the loss of his "personal North Star," but also the rough patches of his 10-year baseball career. Since 2021, he has been released four times by three different organizations before making it to Colorado via waivers.

Blach's faith has been with him through his adolescent years to his four years at Regis Jesuit High School, and all the way up to the Rockies.

Bible verses in their gloves keep the two grounded in their favorite proverbs. It helps the other Christians, too, in helping to stay calm on the mound and at bat when adversity strikes.

The beliefs are internal unless asked.

There aren't religious beliefs being forced upon teammates, because a major-league locker room is the ultimate melting pot with players from different countries, states and especially faith backgrounds.

"For me, as a Christian, it isn't about cramming my faith down teammate's throats," Anderson said. "It's to walk alongside them and be encouraging. It isn't about words, it's about actions — how do you handle yourself on the field and off? It's about building people up. You want any relationship with God to be genuine and I just want to be a genuine person.

"A clubhouse is one of the greatest melting pots around."

***

What I'm Hearing:

—Kris Bryant's time with the Rockies has been choppy since the start, but a position change could help alleviate injuries is in the cards.

He could be a possible first baseman in the future after appearing at the position 32 times in nine seasons. Third base is still Bryant's most prominent position with 678 appearances there.

Bud Black suggested Bryant could move from the outfield where he has spent most of his time with Colorado.

"Chris's advantages as a player is well documented. When he played with the Cubs, he played all over," Black said. "He's played all over the diamond, so, yes, it will be a discussion."

When asked if the switch could happen in 2023, Black said he "wouldn't discount that."

***

What I'm Seeing:

—Scoring, and a lot of it from the Atlanta Braves. In 16 games in August, they have outscored opponents 118-58 en route to an 11-5 record and a pair of National League MVP contenders in Ronald Acuña Jr. and Matt Olson.

The two have combined for 70 home runs, and Acuńa's status as MVP frontrunner has been helped by his league-high 55 stolen bases and a .335 average.

Austin Riley, Sean Murphy and others have bumped the team's slugging percentage to the highest in baseball history. The Braves are on pace to become the first team to slug at least .500 in a season. In the first inning, their slugging percentage as a team (.616) is higher than Barry Bonds' career mark of .607.

—Arizona Diamondbacks reliever Bryce Jarvis made his major league debut Tuesday and did so in front of his father, Kevin, who once pitched for the Rockies.

Bryce struck out three Rockies in three innings and allowed an earned run in a 8-5 win for Arizona. In separate stints with Colorado, Kevin appeared in 26 games (19 starts).

After the game, Bryce told Arizona reporters his nerves "all went away as soon as I stepped on the field and made that run in."

Minor League Minute:

—Hunter Goodman is enjoying his stay in Triple-A Albuquerque so far.

He was promoted from Double-A Hartford last week and has seven extra-base hits in seven games with the Isotopes. He's hit three home runs, including a grand slam on Aug. 13.

Goodman's 29 long balls this year across the two levels is third in the minor leagues.

"He's hit some home runs in Round Rock, and that's a legit ballpark," Black said about Goodman's potential. "What stands out is just the natural and raw power that he has. Hitters get in streaks, and he's in a good streak right now."

—Carson Palmquist is the Rockies' No. 21 prospect and one of its top strikeout arms in the farm system.

As a starter for High-A Spokane, he has struck out 106 hitters in 70 innings this year. His rate of 13.6 strikeouts per nine innings would rank second among starting pitchers in the majors (Atlanta's Spencer Strider).

In his last three starts for the Indians, the lefty has struck out 29 hitters in 17 innings.