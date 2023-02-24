SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — It's often scary when a player gets a late-night phone call from his agent.

Add in a few dozen from Mom, too? Well, that's rarely a good sign.

But for Nolan Jones, his 2 a.m. panic could turn into a great opportunity for the budding major leaguer. Jones was traveling in Spain when he was traded from the Guardians to the Rockies in November. The only problem, no one could reach him to tell him the news.

When he finally found out, there were mixed emotions, naturally. He was leaving an organization that drafted and developed him, but at the same time was entering a new era with a team that could have playing space for him.

"Anything new is an exciting opportunity," Jones said at his locker at Salt River Fields, the Rockies' spring training facility. "I think it's a new opportunity from baseball to friendship. I'm really excited."

Jones wanted to get to know his new team as soon as possible, so he reported early and began training at the Rockies' complex on Jan. 1. He took swings side-by-side with Ryan McMahon and Randal Grichuk, teammates he hopes to share a field with soon.

Sign Up For Free: Mile High 5 Your daily report on everything sports in Colorado - covering the Denver Broncos, Denver Nuggets, Colorado Avalanche, and columns from Woody Paige and Paul Klee. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

"Coming out here and getting to know the veterans who are in town has been really nice for me to get to know them and pick their brains," he said. "It's been great."

At Rockies camp, Jones' primary competition is Michael Toglia. Both saw limited time in the majors last year and can play first base and right field. Jones has the added advantage that he can also play third and left field.

They profile very similarly offensively. Each hit two home runs in their limited major league time — Toglia played 31 games to Jones' 28 — but showed in the minors they have the potential for more power. Jones has a lower strikeout rate, which may ultimately give him the edge.

In the outfield, Kris Bryant, Yonathan Daza and Charlie Blackmon are locks for Opening Day. Randal Grichuk will have a spot once he recovers from sports hernia surgery, but there's a decent chance that won't be in time for the first game. That leaves an opening for Jones, who is chomping at the bit to get another major league opportunity.

"Your first taste is definitely going to be different, and it makes you hungry to get back up there," Jones said. "I learned a lot about myself, my swing and everything. I had a full offseason to go in work on things and clean up things, so I'm really excited."

Senzatela, Rolison on the mend

Antonio Senzatela (ACL surgery) and Ryan Rolison (shoulder surgery) both threw bullpens on Friday, an important milestone as they progress in their recoveries. Senzatela is expected to be major-league ready in May, while Rolison, who is yet to debut, should be only a few weeks behind.