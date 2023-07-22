The hour-or-so period before a game is often the time when Nolan Jones must prove himself in the field.

Cleveland moved the former left-side infielder to the outfield in 2021. Since then, he's been learning. The Rockies kept the transition ball rolling with their acquisition of Jones before the season. They slotted the rookie next to Charlie Blackmon during batting practice, so Jones can pick the veteran's brain. The signs are there that Jones could be securing a full-time spot.

The Rockies beat the Marlins 4-3 Saturday at loanDepot Park in Miami.

For Jones, that batting practice period, roughly an hour before each game except on getaway days, is critical for Jones. He uses the time to read swings, spin and loft of the baseballs from different bats. When DJ LeMahieu fired a ball over his head in a July 15 loss, he read the swing but forgot the lesson Blackmon had taught him about Coors Field: always go backward on fly balls and adjust in, the odds are the ball will fly further than you think.

But LeMahieu's swing was one of a player out in front, and the ball should've died off his bat. It didn't and left Jones chasing to the out-of-town scoreboard. It wasn't until later in the game that he committed his first error of the year in the outfield — on, you guessed it, a LeMahieu single that turned into two bases after his miscue.

"The hardest part for me still is going back on balls. You don't do that much as a third baseman; the shortstop or outfielder behind you usually calls you off and grabs it," Jones said. "I just have to keep doing it, doing it every single day. Repetition is the biggest part of this game, offensively and defensively."

Jones hit a three-run home run Saturday and his five long balls that have sailed further than 445 feet have lent grace in the fielding adjustment period required by his home park.

Colorado's outfield presents unique challenges for even grizzled outfielders, but the team has challenged a pair of rookies to conquer it.

The dusk period that usually occurs at the beginning of each night game causes balls to get lost in the sky. Coors Field is also so expansive that each ball is a math equation of weighing aggression against being victim to an extra-base hit when the ball gets past you.

Brenton Doyle and Jones have found success anyway. They have accounted for six and two defensive runs saved, respectively, which would be third and fourth on the team behind potential Gold Glove winner Ryan McMahon and Ezequiel Tovar at shortstop.

Manager Bud Black points to Jones' arm as a reason for additional hope. Jones has the highest average velocity on throws of any qualified fielder in the league at 99.4 miles per hour, ahead of names like Elly De La Cruz (97) and Ronald Acuña Jr. (96.6).

In hindsight, Jones' career avoided a logjam in the infield. It was just too early to tell that it would help the Rockies, not the Guardians.

Kris Bryant's nine-plus years followed a similar plight. He's been used all over the field but has largely become an outfielder after his days as the Chicago Cubs third baseman.

Jones is learning now what Bryant figured out early in his own days of swapping positions.

"You learn that the outfield overall is a slower process than playing infield, you have more time," Bryant said. "I would go wherever I was playing that day and take my pre-game reps there, then it was about grabbing the right glove and just going out and doing it. But it's not easy."

The lesson was re-affirmed to Jones when the Rockies met the Los Angeles Angels before the All-Star break. He read the swing of Shohei Ohtani and missed a ball by a few steps. Right after, he spent time in the outfield reflecting on the mistake he made. Watching film can also provide insight into missteps.

A young outfield may be forming for the Rockies, just as Tovar, McMahon and a returning Brendan Rodgers give formation to the infield group. Double-A Hartford's group of Zac Veen, Yanquiel Fernandez and Jordan Beck could all join the fray in the future.

The time is limited, and the expectations aren't in the majors. Jones and the Rockies' group of young outfielders are learning as they go, and fewer balls are dropping along the way.