Nolan Jones has a bat that can make things happen for the Rockies, and his future could be a key to theirs.

The outfielder took flight twice in Tuesday's 7-3 win in Milwaukee.

It was his first multiple home-run game and 57th with the club after being sent over by the Guardians before the start of the year. The first of his two long balls came minutes after Jones made a leaping catch in left field to maintain Kyle Freeland's shutout to that point. The second also put the Rockies ahead by a run in the seventh.

Jones is just 25 years old and fits the timeline of the Rockies' other young talents like Ezequiel Tovar and Brenton Doyle. The three have each brought their own defensive skillsets, but Jones' bat has been most unique.

The ball has come off his bat at 112-plus mph on three occasions. Neither of his homers went over 400 feet on Tuesday, but five of his 11 have gone at least 445 feet. And yet, when asked about his hitting, Jones simply says, "I'm working on it."

As a rookie, the Rockies will have Jones for the next three seasons before he even reaches arbitration. He has already hit .300 or better in two calendar months with his first taste of consistent playing time in the majors and could be an option in the cleanup spot as he grows into the everyday role.

Ryan McMahon and Jones back to back in a batting order could make for long nights in the future for opposing starters.

In 2020, Jones was Cleveland's top prospect after ditching a hockey career and the concussions that came with it to focus on baseball. The former second-round pick could be the surprise piece in the Rockies' new core — Tovar, Doyle and Michael Toglia among other young pieces in the organization.

For now, the Rockies will spend time watching the balls fly. Each one could be the start of reaching contention once again.

Rodgers ailing once again with Feltner progressing

Brendan Rodgers' return came even more quickly than expected when the Rockies made deadline deals, and his exit from the field for a different injury did, too.

The right-hamstring injury occurred in Monday's 12-1 loss when the second baseman made a throw across his body while moving toward second base. In the process, he may have tweaked the muscle, according to MLB.com's Thomas Harding.

A trip to the injured list has yet to come up, but the infielder may head to the bench for the rest of the series with the Brewers.

Just as Rodgers hit a snag, Ryan Feltner continued his climb back.

Feltner was hit in the head by a comebacker on May 13 and suffered a skull fracture and concussion. It sent him to the hospital for a night and subsequently the 60-day injured list. He threw another bullpen on Tuesday, and MLB.com's Mark Saxon reported that he will throw twice a week for the next three weeks. After that, the Rockies will meet to discuss the next steps, including a possible rehab assignment.

“There’s sort of a green light for him to get back into pitching shape, so he’s excited about that,” Rockies manager Bud Black told Saxon on Saturday. “I think it’s important, and he thinks it’s important, too, for him to get back on the mound this year, so he can have a winter of just getting ready for baseball and not that gray area of the mental hurdle of getting back.”