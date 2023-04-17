What happened: The Rockies made mistake after mistake as the Pirates cruised to a 14-3 victory to open the three-game series at Coors Field. The game started bad when Elehuris Montero failed to put the glove down to tag out a runner for a force out. It got worse when pitcher Kyle Freeland threw home instead of to first for an automatic out. It got flat out ugly when Kris Bryant's throw hit a batter just standing at second. Montero has made two errors, and the Rockies now have a league-high 14 for the season. The Rockies are now on a six-game losing streak.

On the mound: Kyle Freeland didn't even make it through three innings, getting pulled by manager Bud Black after allowing nine runs, seven of them earned, and eight hits in 2 2/3 innings. His counterpart, Rich Hill, made easy work of the Rockies, allowing just one run in six innings.

In the ninth, down by 10, the Rockies sent out infielder Alan Trejo to wrap things up.

At the plate: Kris Bryant finally hit his first home run at Coors Field as a member of the Rockies. He also had a single and a double. Pirates' second baseman Mark Mathias had his first four-hit game.

What's next: Pittsburgh Pirates (Vince Velasquez, 1-2, 5.40) at Colorado Rockies (José Ureña, 0-2, 9.90) at 6:40 p.m. on Tuesday at Coors Field (AT&T SportsNet)