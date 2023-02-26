SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Elehuris Montero was a key part of the Nolan Arenado trade two years ago. Last season, the Rockies got a good glimpse at him, promoting him in May and playing him in 56 games.

Now, in his third spring training with Colorado, Montero is hoping to hit the next milestone in his career: an opening day roster spot. He plays first and third, two positions that are already covered by CJ Cron and Ryan McMahon. But Montero brings a big bat with the potential for big power, something this lineup is always seeking.

Montero, translated by bullpen catcher Aaron Muñoz, sat down with Denver Gazette beat writer Danielle Allentuck at Salt River Fields on Sunday.

DA: Reflecting back on your rookie season, what do you like about what you did and what do you want to improve on?

EM: Last year the biggest thing I learned was timing, just the pace of the game and obviously the experience of being up there and just soaking it all in. This year, I'm just trying to stay consistent. At the plate, trying to swing at better pitches and make better contact. Defensively I want to be better on my feet and finish the plays that need to be finished.

DA: Speaking of defense, you've come a long way from where you were a year ago. Are you happy with where you are now defensively?

EM: I worked really hard, I'm proud of that. I have to continue to keep getting better and working especially on my feet, we continually talk about that. To me, that's priority one that's going to get me in the right position to make plays.

DA: You said at the end of last season that you have a lot more homers in you. What do you need to do to get the power you showed in the minors to translate to the major leagues?

EM: Honestly, just continue to work hard. At the end of the day, I have to show them what I can do.

DA: What was your offseason like? What were you working on?

EM: A little bit of everything. I focused on a lot of things this offseason. I played winter ball which helped me maintain that defensive mindset. I worked on all that defensively, my feet, moved them around. I tried to incorporate everything I could this offseason, especially the time I was given to play winter ball.

DA: This is your third Rockies camp, but you're first since you debuted. Does it feel any different for you?

EM: No doubt. Doing it already, being around my teammates, them knowing me and me knowing them is huge. Just to communicate with each other and be around each other, you know they've embraced me and they've treated me well.