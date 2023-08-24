Rays 5, Rockies 3

What Happened: Matt Koch allowed a two-run homer off the bat of Josh Lowe in the eighth inning, a swing that ultimately gave the Rays a three-game sweep, all in comeback fashion. The Rockies' bullpen has blown leads in four straight games.

On the mound: Peter Lambert tossed five innings and allowed two earned runs to lower his earned run average to 4.92. It was his third consecutive start of at least five innings. Tommy Doyle allowed a home run in his inning of work. Koch gave up the deciding two-run homer in the eighth as part of his 1⅔ innings. He has given up leads in two of his last three appearances.

At the plate: With Ezequiel Tovar getting a rest day, Nolan Jones hit second and took advantage of the opportunity. He hit a three-run homer as part of his 3-for-4 day. Charlie Blackmon set the table for Jones with his own 2-for-4 game. Brenton Doyle, Ryan McMahon and Elehuris Montero each had a hit apiece. Brendan Rodgers reached twice on walks.

What's next: Colorado Rockies (LHP Kyle Freeland, 5-13) at Baltimore Orioles (TBD) at 5:05 p.m. MT Friday at Camden Yards (AT&T SportsNet).