ALBUQUERQUE — The little man in Aaron Schunk's head nearly cost him a chance to live out a dream.

His stint at High-A Spokane in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic was his biggest hurdle yet, and one he had to seek out help to conquer. A dream of playing professional baseball was born when Schunk and his father would sit together to watch Braves games but nearly lost altogether when the hurdles came.

Mental health wasn't something Schunk had worked on before, but doing so was the only way he'd get back on track to being a Colorado Rockies infielder one day.

"I let some of those external factors get to me," Schunk said. "It was my first full season and I wanted it so bad that I almost took myself out of it. During that year, I didn't know how to talk about struggling. At that time, I had never really struggled like that before."

Dr. Douglas Chadwick was one of the first people Schunk found comfort with. He had to learn how to talk to someone, and he found solace in the Rockies Director of Mental Skills Development.

He worked with the team's mental health specialists to build a routine that would help his mind heal and put him back on track to making the majors.

Schunk was encouraged to read Dr. Joseph Murphy's "The Power of Your Subconscious Mind." In it, the author talks about the little man in everyone's head, and how the negative thoughts your mind creates can eat at you if not treated properly.

The book became a guide for Schunk. He developed a daily routine in the team's weight room. The lights get turned down, and he lies on the floor to envision himself hitting. Then, to build on it, Schunk pulls up highlights of his biggest hits on YouTube and watches them.

With the Indians in 2021, Schunk hit a career-low .224 and struck out 111 times in 358 at-bats. The year before the pandemic began, he hit .306 with Low-A Boise and struck out just 25 times in 173 at-bats.

Envisioning success turned things around for Schunk. He puts himself in the headspace of an at-bat where he was successful and analyzes how to emulate it moving forward. In 2023, he is hitting .303 with Triple-A Albuquerque.

"I built a plan for the offseason," Schunk said. "Going into 2022, I adjusted some stuff with my swing and built confidence in it. I finally knew how to address my struggles and it helped me grow on and off the field."

Negative thoughts controlled him. If the first at-bat went poorly, the second one was probably doomed. Before going to the field, he was counting down the hours until game time. He'd stand in the field and count the outs before his next at-bat and feel himself tighten up as it got closer.

The voice in Schunk's head took over until he found the way to get rid of it was to replace it with other noise. Before games, he drowns it out with building confidence. During them, he uses another method.

If you see Schunk let out a yell at third base, it's a way of drowning out the voice in his head. He found the simplest way was the most effective, no matter what it looked like to someone watching.

The beginning of this season showed Schunk is not alone in his fight.

Daniel Bard had to be placed on the injured list after the World Baseball Classic due to anxiety. He has battled "yips" in his career and has found his own ways to deal with the struggles. His return to the mound in 2020 was inspirational to many, but his ability to speak out about problems that crept back up helped Schunk and others realize how communal mental-health issues are.

Riley Pint, too, has helped Schunk see how different people handle struggles. The former 2016 first-round pick retired early from baseball in 2021 due to mental health and came back to make his major league debut in 2023.

In the Rockies' division, the San Francisco Giants have created their own focus on mental health behind former top prospect Drew Robinson. He survived a suicide attempt in 2020 that cost him his right eye — later retiring to become a mental health advocate as an employee in the Giants' organization.

"Mental health is a serious thing and I think sometimes people who don't play sports or don't know how much goes into it don't really see the effects on us," Schunk said. "When someone is struggling, it wears on us and we go home and think about it. Seeing what Daniel did and someone like Riley Pint, it just shows that we're all human."

The Rockies are handling their respective minds in a communal way and shining a light on mental health's importance in sports.

Bard, Pint and Schunk have all had their own battles but used each other's experiences for inspiration. Now the focus can shift back to baseball — the dream they all shared before the pressure took over.