Rockies ace Germán Márquez will undergo Tommy John surgery and is done for the season, he told The Denver Gazette.

Márquez said Tuesday at Coors Field the Tommy John surgery has not been scheduled. Marquez last week was put on the injured list with elbow inflammation. He was also on the injured list earlier this season with right forearm inflammation.

This is the final year of Marquez's contract with the Rockies, though he has a team option for 2024.

This story is developing.