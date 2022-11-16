The Colorado Rockies have agreed to a one-year deal with RHP Dinelson Lamet, avoiding arbitration and locking down another veteran in their bullpen.
Lamet began his career as a starter with the Padres, debuting in 2017 and finishing fourth in Cy Young voting in 2020.
An elbow injury in 2021 set him back, and he was used primarily as a reliever in 2022. The Padres traded him to the Brewers at the August deadline to clear payroll for their blockbuster acquisitions, including All-Star slugger Juan Soto. Milwaukee designated Lamet for assignment a few days later, and the Rockies picked him up off waivers.
He had a 4.05 ERA in 20 innings for the Rockies in the second half of the season. Lamet improved as the year went on, his strikeout rate climbing 8% and his walk rate decreasing by just under 3%. Despite being a starter early in his career, the team intends to keep him in the bullpen.
With Tyler Kinley out until mid-season, Lamet now joins Daniel Bard as the two veteran relievers on the Rockies’ roster. Lamet will be a free agent after the 2023 season.
With the non-tender deadline on Friday, Brendan Rodgers, Garrett Hampson, Peter Lambert, Austin Gomber and Tyler Kinley are the only arbitration eligible players remaining on the Rockies' roster.