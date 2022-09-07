DENVER — Alan Trejo doesn't know how many opportunities he'll have to showcase his skill at the major league level.

Trejo, an infielder recalled from Triple-A to the majors on Sept. 1 when rosters expanded, has been getting playing time with José Iglesias on the injured list. The old Trejo would put too much pressure on himself and try to do too much. But this time, in his fourth stint with the Colorado Rockies this season, Trejo is more confident than ever in his abilities.

And he's showing just that every day.

Trejo had a career-high three hits on Tuesday night, followed by a two-run blast on Wednesday in the Rockies' 8-4 win over the Brewers.

"I put so much pressure on myself and I ended up having really bad at-bats," Trejo said of his earlier stints with the team. "I don't think it had anything to do with physically, I think I have the ability to play at the big league level. It's more mental for me."

Developing this mindset, though, was no easy task. Trejo spent the first month of the season with the Rockies, seeing most of his time at second base as a fill-in for the struggling Brendan Rodgers. But Rodgers eventually climbed out of his funk, and Trejo was sent down at the end of April.

Like most, Trejo was bummed and frustrated to be optioned. But he kept chugging along, relying on his family to stay positive. He also leaned on good friend Justin Lawrence, who is similarly trying to find a way to stick at the major league level. The two are so close that they can communicate through just a look during games.

"We do a really good job of keeping ourselves in line, whether it's with working out or performing on the field," Lawrence said. "We both hold each other to a very high standard and I think that's starting to shine through."

Trejo's numbers in Triple-A were steady for most of the year — he was hitting .296 with 16 home runs — but he had to wait around for his next chance to play with the Rockies. Now that he's back, he's focused on having good at-bats and playing his part.

He knows, though, that Iglesias will be back soon and the Rockies have other shortstops on the rise, including No. 2 prospect Ezequiel Tovar, who has 13 home runs and is batting .318 this season in Double-A.

But Trejo also understands that this is his time, and it does him no good to concern himself with the depth chart.

"At the end of the day, I can't control how other players play, I can only control how I play," Trejo said. "Coming out here every single day and try to be the guy they need me to be. Obviously we have guys like Tovar coming up our system. He's a young guy and he's going to be a great player, but I'm in the present and just trying to help the team win right now."